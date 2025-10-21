Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.79 per Common Share

CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per common share payable on December 5, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 14, 2025.

