Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.79 per Common Share

News provided byThe Sherwin-Williams Company
Oct 21, 2025, 16:05 ET
CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per common share payable on December 5, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 14, 2025.
|
Investor Relations Contacts:
|
Media Contact:
|
Jim Jaye
|
Julie Young
|
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
|
Vice President, Global Corporate
|
Sherwin-Williams
|
Sherwin-Williams
|
Direct: 216.515.8682
|
Direct: 216.515.8849
|
|
|
Vice President, Investor Relations
|
|
Sherwin-Williams
|
|
Direct: 216.566.2766
|
|
SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company
