Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.79 per Common Share

CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per common share payable on December 5, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 14, 2025.

Investor Relations Contacts:                                   

Media Contact:                             

Jim Jaye                                                                       

Julie Young 

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications            

Vice President, Global Corporate
Communications 

Sherwin-Williams                                                         

Sherwin-Williams 

Direct:  216.515.8682                                                   

Direct:  216.515.8849 

[email protected] 

[email protected]


Eric Swanson


Vice President, Investor Relations


Sherwin-Williams


Direct:  216.566.2766


[email protected] 


SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

