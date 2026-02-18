Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.80 per Common Share

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Feb 18, 2026, 13:18 ET

CLEVELAND, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per common share, payable on March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 2, 2026. This increase follows 47 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Media Contact:


Jim Jaye
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8682
[email protected]

 

Julie Young
Vice President, Global Corporate
Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8849
[email protected]

Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
[email protected]

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

