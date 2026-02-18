Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.80 per Common Share

CLEVELAND, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per common share, payable on March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 2, 2026. This increase follows 47 consecutive years of dividend increases.

