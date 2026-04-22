Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.80 per Common Share

CLEVELAND, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per common share, payable on June 5, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 22, 2026.

Investor Relations Contacts:









Media Contact:













Jim Jaye









Julie Young Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications









Vice President, Global Corporate

Communications Sherwin-Williams









Sherwin-Williams Direct: 216.515.8682









Direct: 216.515.8849 [email protected] Eric Swanson Vice President, Investor Relations Sherwin-Williams Direct: 216.566.2766 [email protected]









[email protected]

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company