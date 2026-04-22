Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.80 per Common Share

News provided byThe Sherwin-Williams Company
Apr 22, 2026, 13:27 ET
CLEVELAND, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per common share, payable on June 5, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 22, 2026.
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Investor Relations Contacts:
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Media Contact:
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Jim Jaye
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Julie Young
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Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
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Vice President, Global Corporate
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Sherwin-Williams
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Sherwin-Williams
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Direct: 216.515.8682
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Direct: 216.515.8849
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Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
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SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company
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