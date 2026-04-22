Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.80 per Common Share

News provided by

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Apr 22, 2026, 13:27 ET

CLEVELAND, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per common share, payable on June 5, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 22, 2026.

Investor Relations Contacts:






Media Contact:







Jim Jaye




Julie Young

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications




Vice President, Global Corporate
Communications

Sherwin-Williams




Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.8682




Direct: 216.515.8849

[email protected]

 

Eric Swanson

Vice President, Investor Relations

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.566.2766

[email protected]




[email protected]

 

 

 

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

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