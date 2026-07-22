Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.80 per Common Share

CLEVELAND, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per common share, payable on September 11, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 21, 2026.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Media Contact:





Jim Jaye

Julie Young Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &

Vice President, Global Corporate Corporate Communications

Communications Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Direct: 216.515.8682

Direct: 216.515.8849 [email protected]

[email protected]





Eric Swanson



Vice President, Investor Relations



Sherwin-Williams



Direct: 216.566.2766



[email protected]





SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company