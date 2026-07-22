Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.80 per Common Share

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The Sherwin-Williams Company

Jul 22, 2026, 13:41 ET

CLEVELAND, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per common share, payable on September 11, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 21, 2026.

Investor Relations Contacts:


Media Contact: 



Jim Jaye

Julie Young

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &

Vice President, Global Corporate

Corporate Communications

 Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams

Direct:  216.515.8682

Direct:  216.515.8849

[email protected]

[email protected] 



Eric Swanson

Vice President, Investor Relations

Sherwin-Williams

Direct:  216.566.2766

[email protected] 

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

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