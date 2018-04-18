Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share

CLEVELAND, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.86 per common share payable on June 1, 2018, to shareholders of record on May 18, 2018. 

