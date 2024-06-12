Sherwin-Williams Earns #1 Ranking for Interior Paint in J.D. Power Paint Satisfaction Study

Customers rate Sherwin-Williams highest in Customer Satisfaction with Interior Paint for the second consecutive year

CLEVELAND, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherwin-Williams received the highest honors in customer satisfaction with interior paint in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Paint Satisfaction Study. This is the second consecutive win for Sherwin-Williams in the interior paint segment, excelling in various study dimensions among interior paints and achieving the highest score for level of trust, ease of cleaning surfaces, adequacy of coverage, and variety of offerings in the segment.

"We are exceedingly proud to have received this recognition from the J.D. Power Paint Satisfaction Study for the second year in a row," stated Brett White, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Sherwin-Williams. "With a legacy of over 155 years in the industry, we are honored to set the standard for quality and innovation, this recognition demonstrates our commitment to our customers and pioneering new standards in customer satisfaction year after year."

J.D. Power, a globally respected authority in consumer insights with over five decades of expertise in analyzing customer interactions with brands and products, has awarded Sherwin-Williams for the second consecutive year. The J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Paint Satisfaction Study evaluates seven key dimensions driving satisfaction: adequacy of coverage, durability, ease of application, ease of cleaning surfaces, level of trust, value given price paid, and variety of offerings. This year's study surveyed 6,892 customers who had purchased and applied interior paint, exterior paint, and/or exterior stain within the last 12 months.

For more information on Sherwin-Williams, visit sherwin-williams.com. For more information on the J.D. Power Paint Satisfaction Study and Results, visit jdpower.com/business/home/paint-satisfaction-study.

Ask Sherwin-Williams™

For more than 155 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,800 neighborhood stores across North America. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com. Join Sherwin-Williams on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Sherwin-Williams