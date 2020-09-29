Sherwin-Williams Increases Third Quarter 2020 Sales Guidance and Full Year 2020 Sales and Diluted Net Income Per Share Guidance

CLEVELAND, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today increased its net sales guidance for the third quarter 2020 and its net sales and diluted net income per share guidance for the full year 2020.

The Company now expects third quarter 2020 consolidated net sales to increase three-to-five percent compared to third quarter 2019. The Company's prior guidance, issued July 28, 2020, was for third quarter 2020 consolidated net sales to be up or down a low-single-digit percentage compared to third quarter 2019. On a segment basis, The Americas Group (TAG) third quarter net sales are expected to be up a low-single-digit percentage compared to our previous guidance of flat to up a low-single-digit percentage. The Consumer Brands Group (CBG) third quarter net sales are expected to be up a low-twenties percentage compared to our previous guidance of up a low-double-digit percentage. The Performance Coatings Group (PCG) third quarter net sales are expected to be flat to down a low-single-digit percentage compared to our previous guidance of down a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage.

For full year 2020, the Company now expects consolidated net sales to be flat to up slightly compared to full year 2019. The Company's prior guidance, issued July 28, 2020, was for full year 2020 consolidated net sales to be approximately flat year-over-year. On a segment basis, TAG full year net sales are expected to be flat to up a low-single-digit percentage. CBG full year net sales are expected to be up a low-double-digit to mid-teen percentage. PCG full year net sales are expected to be down a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage.

Based on sales at these levels, the Company is increasing its full year 2020 diluted net income per share guidance to be in the range of $20.96 to $21.46 per share. This compares to the Company's prior guidance of $19.21 to $20.71 per share issued July 28, 2020. Full year 2020 diluted net income per share guidance includes acquisition-related amortization expense of approximately $2.54 per share. Full year 2019 earnings per share was $16.49 and included acquisition-related costs of $3.21 per share and other adjustments of $1.42 per share.

Commenting on the Company's updated third quarter and full year 2020 guidance, John G. Morikis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Demand for architectural coatings has been stronger than expected in the third quarter, led by our DIY, residential repaint and new residential segments. Demand on the industrial side of our business has also improved, led by continued strength in packaging and emerging momentum in other segments, most notably in automotive refinish and industrial wood. As a result, our sales expectations for the third quarter and full year 2020 have improved. We now expect our full year 2020 adjusted diluted net income per share to increase 12.5% at the midpoint of the range compared to the prior year. In addition to improving demand, credit for the improved outlook goes to the dedicated employees of Sherwin-Williams who have remained focused on winning new business, serving our customers and delivering solutions through these on-going, challenging conditions."

The Company is scheduled to release third quarter 2020 financial results on October 27, 2020, at which time it will provide its outlook on fourth quarter sales and further details regarding full year guidance.

Regulation G Reconciliations

Management of the Company believes that investors' understanding of the Company's operating performance is enhanced by the disclosure of diluted net income per share excluding certain Valspar acquisition-related costs and other adjustments. This adjusted earnings per share measurement is not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). It should not be considered a substitute for earnings per share computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The following tables reconcile diluted net income per share computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to adjusted diluted net income per share.



Current Guidance(1)

(After-tax)

Prior Guidance(2)

(After-tax)





















Year Ended

December 31, 2020

Year Ended

December 31, 2020

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

Low

High

Low

High

After-Tax (3) Diluted net income per share $ 20.96

$ 21.46

$ 19.21

$ 20.71

$ 16.49 Trademark impairment

























1.00 Brazil indirect tax credit

























(.36) California litigation expense provision reduction

























(.28) Tax credit investment loss

























.79 Pension plan settlement expense

























.27 Total other adjustments

—



—



—



—



1.42 Integration costs (4)

























.69 Acquisition-related amortization expense (5)

2.54



2.54



2.54



2.54



2.52 Total acquisition-related costs

2.54



2.54



2.54



2.54



3.21 Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 23.50

$ 24.00

$ 21.75

$ 23.25

$ 21.12





(1) Provided September 29, 2020



(2) Provided July 28, 2020



(3) The Regulation G reconciliations for the year ended December 31, 2019 were disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 30, 2020.



(4) Integration costs consist primarily of professional service expenses, salaries and other employee-related expenses dedicated directly to the integration effort, and severance expense. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative and other expenses and Cost of goods sold.



(5) Acquisition-related amortization expense consists primarily of the amortization of intangible assets related to the Valspar acquisition and is included in Amortization.

