Sherwin-Williams Inspires a Fresh Start with 2022 Color of the Year Evergreen Fog SW 9130

Evergreen Fog is Cool and Refreshing

Evergreen Fog is a soothing, subtle shade that is easy to use in every part of the home, indoors or out.

"The familiar, comfortable nature of Evergreen Fog shines as a reassuring backdrop and freshens up any space," Wadden said. "Create depth and texture with a mix of natural-looking textiles. Add a little gleam with a fusion of metals — champagne gold, warm brass, or inky black."

The soothing hue is part of the Method palette in the Sherwin-Williams 2022 Colormix® Forecast, which embraces creativity, intention and discovery. Wadden recommends pairing the hue with organic neutrals such as Shoji White SW 7042, Accessible Beige SW 7036 and Woven Wicker SW 9104, and tonal luxurious hues such as Urbane Bronze SW 7048, Über Umber SW 9107 and Bakelite Gold SW 6368.

A Soothing Hue to Freshen Commercial Spaces

This unique and versatile color suits a variety of spaces, substrates and design styles, including art deco, modern organic and postmodernism.

"Evergreen Fog brings a regenerative touch to any environment, whether hotel room, restaurant or office," said Wadden.

The calming and composed color lends itself to multiuse areas to promote the versatility of the space, lounges and other areas used for rest and relaxation, and entry areas and lobbies as a comforting welcome.

About Sherwin-Williams Color of the Year

Led by Director of Color Marketing Sue Wadden, the Sherwin-Williams global color and design team researches and identifies key trends that influence the way we interact with color. From those findings, the team turns emerging themes into the annual Colormix Forecast, which, for 2022, features 40 colors and four palettes. The team chooses the Color of the Year from the annual Forecast. The 2022 selection, Evergreen Fog SW 9130, is the 12th official Color of the Year. The list of previously selected colors includes:

2011: Indigo Batik SW 7602

2012: Argyle SW 6747

2013: Aloe SW 6464

2014: Exclusive Plum SW 6263

2015: Coral Reef SW 6606

2016: Alabaster SW 7008

2017: Poised Taupe SW 6039

2018: Oceanside SW 6496

2019: Cavern Clay SW 7701

2020: Naval SW 6244

2021: Urbane Bronze SW 7048

Explore the Color of the Year with the ColorSnap® Visualizer app, a tool designed to help consumers and professionals make confident and efficient paint color selections. Download the app to try out Sherwin-Williams 1,700 hues in your own space in real time with the app's Instant Paint augmented reality tool.

Evergreen Fog is available at Sherwin-Williams stores nationwide and is available to order online for in-store or curbside pick-up. Sherwin Williams ColorSnap® color chips and ColorSnap® peel & stick samples are also available in-store and online at samples.sherwin-williams.com. Learn more about the Color of the Year and other color selection resources at www.swcoty.com.

Ask Sherwin-Williams™

For more than 155 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,300 neighborhood stores across North America. Sherwin-Williams is proud to receive triple honors in the J.D. Power 2021 Paint Satisfaction Study, earning the top spot in customer satisfaction in the categories of Exterior Paints, Exterior Stains and Paint Retailers. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com. Join Sherwin-Williams on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Contact:

[email protected]

Régine Labossière

[email protected]

SOURCE Sherwin-Williams

Related Links

http://sherwin-williams.com

