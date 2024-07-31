Sherwin-Williams Introduces its 2025 Colormix® Forecast: Capsules alongside the debut of the brand's first podcast, Colormixology™

The renowned color trend report embodies unique storylines organized in four capsules expertly chosen by Director of Color Marketing and Podcast Host, Sue Wadden and the Sherwin-Williams Global Trendsight team

CLEVELAND, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherwin-Williams today announces the 2025 Colormix® Forecast: Capsules, comprised of 48 hand-selected trending colors that discover a deeper connection between the colors we love and the lives we lead. Looking ahead to 2025, the Colormix® Forecast alternates from the biennial color-family focus of Anthology and highlights another facet of Sherwin-Williams thought leadership: macro trend storytelling.

2025 Colormix® Forecast: Capsule Four: Kindred; Caribbean Coral SW 2854 and Koral Kicks SW 6610 2025 Colormix® Forecast: Capsule Two: Paradox; Quilt Gold SW 6696 and Frank Blue SW 6967 2025 Colormix® Forecast: Capsule One: Chrysalis; Mindful Gray SW 7016

The 2025 Colormix® Forecast is organized in four expertly chosen capsules: Chrysalis, Paradox, Wellspring, and Kindred, which aim to tell the deeper stories behind the colors inside of a home through quiet luxury, joyful risk-taking, modern mindfulness, and building a better world for all, where everyone can find something to suit their space and style.

Through rigorous research, expert global trend analysis, and deep industry understanding, the Sherwin-Williams Colormix® Trendsight Team guides the way with data-driven insights to create the yearly forecast. Tune into the first episode of Sherwin-Williams debut podcast: Colormixology™ HERE, to learn more about the color forecasting process. Launching today and available on your favorite podcast app(s) including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Amazon Music and more, the color and design podcast hosted by Sherwin-Williams Director of Color Marketing, Sue Wadden will dive into the vibrant world of design trends, cutting-edge home and design technology, and the hues that move us. The first episode, titled 2025 Colormix® Forecast: Capsules, will be all about the 2025 Colormix® Forecast, featuring Sherwin-Williams Color Marketing Manager, Emily Kantz and KLH Custom Homes Owner and Creative Director, Liz Hoekzema. Colormixology™ will consist of monthly episodes with industry leaders as guests in several episodes, including Award-Winning Interior Designer, Sheila Bridges as well as Designer, Artist and Photographer, Dabito, and many others.

"With the 2025 Colormix® Forecast, we want to invite everyone to immerse themselves in the storytelling world of Capsules: an exploration of the magic contained within the colors, materials, and finishes that will inspire innovation, create connections, and illuminate the future of residential and commercial design," said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams. "The strength of our color forecasting allows us to anticipate the trends of tomorrow and shape a more vibrant, harmonious, and responsive world—a topic I'm excited to discuss in the first episode of our new podcast: Colormixology™."

Capsule One: Chrysalis

Capture the essence of peaceful, intentional living and transformative future thinking in a sanctuary of colors inspired by wood tones, sifting sands, and freshly turned earth.

• Grounded SW 6089 • Carnelian SW 7680 • Sealskin SW 7675 • Shiitake SW 9173 • Mexican Sand SW 7519 • Thunderous SW 6201 • Pure White SW 7005 • Mindful Gray SW 7016 • Studio Clay SW 9172 • Drift of Mist SW 9166 • Studio Mauve SW 0062 • Tanbark SW 6061

Capsule Two: Paradox

Conquer the conventional with a palette of dopamine drenched colors that defy expectations: electric brights, grounding neutrals, and candy-coated accents.

• Egret White SW 7570 • Antiquarian Brown SW 0045 • Dragon Fruit SW 6855 • Frank Blue SW 6967 • Talipot Palm SW 6726 • Rejuvenate SW 6620 • Inkwell SW 6992 • Quilt Gold SW 6696 • Slow Green SW 6456 • Cascades SW 7623 • Alabaster SW 7008 • Euphoric Lilac SW 6835

Capsule Three: Wellspring

Delve into the mystical blues, meditative midtones, and compelling chromas that connect us to the land, to creating things by hand, and to a richly personal epic narrative.

• Warm Stone SW 7032 • Tres Naturale 9101 • Persimmon SW 6339 • Upward SW 6239 • Borscht SW 7578 • Outerspace SW 6251 • Bosc Pear SW 6390 • Chartreuse SW 0073 • French Roast SW 6069 • Green Bray SW 6481 • Oyster White SW 7637 • Gallery Green SW 0015

Capsule Four: Kindred

Embrace a mindset of openness and belonging with a collection of warm neutrals, sheltering deeps, and warmhearted colors that nurture and nourish.

• Redend Point SW 9081 • Storm Cloud SW 6249 • Dark Night SW 6237 • Icy Lemonade SW 1667 • Rookwood Red SW 2802 • Rockweed SW 2735 • Caribbean Coral SW 2854 • Tidewater SW 6477 • Koral Kicks SW 6610 • Sun Bleached Ochre SW 9011

Colormix® for Commercial Spaces is an exclusive design resource applying the collection of the 2025 Colormix® Forecast: Capsules to the commercial landscape. As the team of experts craft the Colormix® Forecast, they weave key commercial colors into each palette – curated intentionally for designers, architects and other visionaries. These hues are poised to play an influential role in shaping the innovative space of commercial design – including hospitality, education, healthcare, workplace and beyond.

All 48 hues included in the 2025 Colormix® Forecast: Capsules are available at Sherwin-Williams stores nationwide and online.

Homeowners and PROs can order FREE Colormix® Forecast color chip samples at swsamples.com or at their local neighborhood store.

can order FREE Colormix® Forecast color chip samples at swsamples.com or at their local neighborhood store. Designers can order complimentary color samples of the 2025 Colormix Forecast® and the designer-exclusive Colormix Forecast® Lookbook at swcolormix.com.

Learn more about Sherwin-Williams Colormix® Forecast 2025: Capsules and other color selection resources at swcolorforecast.com.

Ask Sherwin-Williams™

For more than 155 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,800 neighborhood stores across North America. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com. Join Sherwin-Williams on Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Sherwin-Williams