Sherwin-Williams Positions Itself as the One Partner for Data Center Construction

As AI-Driven Demand Reshapes Data Center Construction, Sherwin-Williams Delivers Full-Campus Solutions to Meet Rising Power Constraints, Compressed Timelines and Uptime-Critical Performance

CLEVELAND, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center World 2026 made one thing clear: the pace, scale and complexity of data center construction have fundamentally changed. Owners, operators and contractors consistently point to the same set of challenges – rising rack densities, constrained power availability, rapid adoption of liquid cooling and the need to build faster at a global scale without compromising uptime.

Sherwin-Williams connecting with data center industry experts at Data Center World 2026 Data center facility layout from the Sherwin-Williams Data Center Facility Guide, outlining coating specifications by asset type, including structural steel, secondary containment, flooring, and enclosures, to help align protection strategies across the facility.

Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine has seen these realities firsthand, and is connecting industry needs with coating systems, global specification expertise and assured supply designed to support every phase of the data center lifecycle, from design and construction to maintenance.

1. INSIGHT: AI Is Driving Higher Density and Zero Margin for Failure

AI workloads are pushing data centers into new operating conditions:

Higher rack densities increasing thermal and power demands

Greater reliance on hybrid and liquid cooling systems

Power infrastructure becoming the primary constraint to growth

Increased sensitivity to contamination, moisture and electrostatic discharge

In these environments, where outages can cost hundreds of thousands (or even millions), uptime is absolutely vital. These shifts are actively raising the bar for every system across the data center campus.

OUR SOLUTION: Full-Campus Protection for Mission-Critical Infrastructure

"Across every conversation at Data Center World, we heard the same thing — projects are moving faster, systems are becoming more complex, and there is no tolerance for failure," says Steve Howington, Global Vice President of Marketing for the Protective & Marine Division of Sherwin-Williams. "Our role is to help customers meet those demands with solutions engineered for real-world data center conditions, backed by the global specification expertise and assured supply needed to keep projects moving."

To support these demanding environments, Sherwin-Williams delivers coatings systems engineered for every critical asset across the data center campus, including:

Behind-the-grid energy, including natural gas plants, SMR, solar, and wind: Corrosion protection, fireproofing, and structural coatings for the on-site generation assets built to outlast the campus they feed





Backup power, including diesel generators: Fuel storage linings, equipment coatings, and structural protection for the assets that hold uptime when the grid does not





Battery energy storage systems, including battery energy storage for power backup: Chemical- and moisture-resistant systems for enclosures, containment, and the high-density electrochemical environments these assets demand





Modular original equipment manufacturer solutions, including electrical, transformers, cooling, insulated metal panels and full data hall offsite systems: Shop-applied coatings engineered for transport, installation, and long-term performance once delivered to site





Water pipes & water infrastructure, including cooling loops, treatment, and storage: Tank linings and pipe coatings for the water networks that now define thermal capacity at AI scale





Data hall, including where the graphics processing units are racked: Static-dissipative flooring, wall systems, and contamination control engineered for the conditions inside the rack room

The result is consistent, spec-driven protection across environments where failure is not an option. Sherwin-Williams released the Data Center Facility Guide outlining detailed coating specifications by asset type, including structural steel, secondary containment, flooring and enclosures, helping align protection strategies across the areas of the facility.

2. INSIGHT: Speed, Modularity and Repeatability Are Redefining Construction

Speed to build is now inseparable from how data centers are designed and delivered. Operators are shifting toward modular, prefabricated and repeatable construction models, enabling faster deployment across sites while reducing variability. At the same time, systems must support compressed schedules without introducing risk to long-term performance.

OUR SOLUTION: Systems Designed to Accelerate Construction

"As data center owners and construction firms shift to modular, repeatable construction models, every material choice has to accelerate the schedule without introducing long-term risk," says Jacob Allard, Construction Solutions Executive for the Protective & Marine Division of Sherwin-Williams. "That's exactly where Sherwin-Williams Construction Solutions come in. We partner early with owners, engineers and contractors to remove friction from the build process through shop-applied, performance-driven coating systems that are designed for prefabrication, transport and rapid installation.

"For data centers, modern two-coat steel systems are changing what's possible. By eliminating an entire application step while preserving corrosion protection and appearance, these systems move steel through fabrication faster; improve quality control and reduce labor, touch-ups and congestion on site. The result is a safer, faster and simpler path from spec to start-up with the confidence that speed never comes at the expense of durability, reliability or decades-long performance."

3. INSIGHT: Global Expansion Requires Specification Consistency

As data center development scales globally, operators require partners who can deliver consistent specifications, technical expertise, sustainable solutions and reliable product availability across regions.

OUR SOLUTION: Global Specification Expertise and Consistent High-Volume Supply

Sherwin-Williams supports data center projects across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia and beyond with:

Consistent specification alignment leveraging globally available coating solutions for hyperscale projects across the globe

Solutions across the globe for water and power infrastructure supporting the entire data center ecosystem

Localized technical service, inspection and field support

High-volume supply that meets large-scale demand for structural steel, modular systems and critical infrastructure components

Expansion of Environmental Product Declarations across key systems and work with industry organizations such as iMasons to support sustainable data center construction

With a global manufacturing footprint and extensive distribution network, Sherwin-Williams helps ensure materials are available when and where they are needed, supporting aggressive construction timelines at scale.

Looking Ahead

As AI continues to accelerate demand, the gap between traditional approaches and next-generation requirements will only widen. The companies that succeed will be those that enable faster builds, higher performance and lower operational risk.

Sherwin-Williams is committed to helping lead that transformation, delivering the systems, expertise and global support needed to build and protect the next generation of data center infrastructure.

For more information, visit: https://industrial.sherwin-williams.com/na/us/en/protective-marine/industry-solutions/manufacturing-processing/data-centers.html

About the Protective & Marine Division of Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine delivers world-class industry subject matter expertise, unparalleled technical and specification service, and unmatched regional commercial team support to our customers around the globe. Our broad portfolio of high-performance coatings and systems – including protective liquid and powder, fire protection and resinous flooring – excels at combating corrosion and helps customers achieve smarter, time-tested asset protection. We serve a wide array of markets across our rapidly growing international distribution footprint, including Bridge & Highway, Energy, Commercial and Institutional Structures, Manufacturing & Processing, Marine, Rail, Power, and Water & Wastewater. For more information, visit protective.sherwin.com.

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SOURCE Sherwin-Williams