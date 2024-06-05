Sherwin-Williams Reveals Partnership with Leagues Cup

Sherwin-Williams and Leagues Cup join forces in a vibrant partnership, blending the passion for sports with the artistry of color.

CLEVELAND, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherwin-Williams, the global leader in paints and coatings, is proud to be the 2024 Leagues Cup Official Paint Partner. This partnership further solidifies Sherwin-Williams commitment to the soccer community, as Leagues Cup goes beyond being just a sports tournament by representing a connection between cultures and a celebration of diversity, particularly within the vibrant Hispanic community. The World Cup-style tournament featuring all 47 clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX is set to begin on Friday, July 26, 2024, running through August 25, 2024 and will broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

As part of the partnership, Sherwin-Williams will host pre-game experiences, in-stadium activations, and meet & greets with MLS and Liga MX legends.

Freddy Carrillo, Vice President Global Architectural Marketing at Sherwin-Williams, shares, "as a soccer fan myself, I'm thrilled about this partnership and for Sherwin-Williams to celebrate the rich tapestry of cultures and communities in North America through Leagues Cup. Soccer has a unique ability to unite people, and we are committed to leveraging this partnership to make a positive impact in the lives of fans and beyond."

Recognizing the passion and unique enthusiasm soccer fans have for the sport, Sherwin-Williams is committed to supporting the Hispanic community through various initiatives and partnerships. These efforts include collaborating with Hispanic-owned businesses and amplifying their voices in the soccer world, demonstrating the tournament's dedication to honoring this vital segment of its fanbase. Similarly, Sherwin-Williams supports the Hispanic community through its Aliado del PRO service, offering personalized assistance to Spanish-speaking professionals with over 9,000 experts providing advice, product recommendations, and project guidance.

"Our audience isn't just avid sports enthusiasts; they're homeowners, designers, and builders. This partnership epitomizes our mutual dedication to celebrating soccer's diverse communities. Together, our goal is to enhance the tournament experience and forge enduring memories for fans across North America," shares Carter Ladd, MLS Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer.

To learn more about the Sherwin-Williams x Leagues Cup partnership visit http://www.sherwin-williams.com or connect with Sherwin-Williams on social on Facebook at @swpaintpros or @swbienpro and Instagram @swpaintpros.

For more than 155 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,800 neighborhood stores across North America. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com. Join Sherwin-Williams on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Leagues Cup

Leagues Cup represents a monumental new chapter for North American soccer. Since 2023, Major League Soccer and LIGA MX pause their regular seasons each summer and all 47 first division professional clubs in both leagues will compete in the World Cup-style, official Concacaf sanctioned tournament, which will qualify the top three finishers to the Concacaf Champions Cup. In 2023, MLS' Inter Miami CF became the first-ever Leagues Cup champion.

Leagues Cup 2024 will kick off Friday, July 26 and will feature 77 games hosted at stadiums throughout the U.S. and Canada, with the Final taking place on Sunday, August 25. Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. MLS Season Pass is available on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for select Leagues Cup matches.

