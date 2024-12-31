Sherwin-Williams to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on January 30, 2025

News provided by

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Dec 31, 2024, 08:00 ET

CLEVELAND, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, prior to market open on Thursday, January 30, 2025. At that time, a copy of the press release and information regarding Sherwin-Williams' financial condition, reportable segment results and other information will be available by clicking on this link Sherwin-Williams Press Releases, then clicking on the reference to the January 30 release.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, and its outlook for the first quarter and full year 2025, at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 30, 2025. Participating on the call will be Sherwin-Williams' President and Chief Executive Officer, Heidi Petz, along with other senior executives.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously in the listen only mode. To listen to the webcast on the Sherwin-Williams website, click on https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/financials/quarterly-results/, then click on the webcast icon following the reference to the Q4 Webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at this link https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/financials/quarterly-results/ beginning approximately two hours after the call ends.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Jim Jaye
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8682
[email protected]

Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Julie Young
Vice President, Global Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8849
[email protected]

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Sherwin-Williams Executive Chairman John Morikis to Retire; President and CEO Heidi Petz Elected Chair

Sherwin-Williams Executive Chairman John Morikis to Retire; President and CEO Heidi Petz Elected Chair

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) announced today that John G. Morikis will retire from his position as Executive Chairman effective as of the ...
The Sherwin-Williams Company Reports 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

The Sherwin-Williams Company Reports 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. All comparisons are to the...
More Releases From This Source