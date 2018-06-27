The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter, and its outlook for the third quarter and full year 2018, at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Participating on the call will be Sherwin-Williams' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, John Morikis, along with other senior executives.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously in the listen only mode by Issuer Direct. To listen to the webcast on the Sherwin-Williams website, click on http://investors.sherwin-williams.com/press/, then click on the webcast icon following the reference to the July 24th release. The webcast will also be available at Issuer Direct's Investor Calendar website, www.investorcalendar.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at this link http://investors.sherwin-williams.com/press/ beginning approximately two hours after the call ends and will be available until Monday, August 13, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bob Wells

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.566.2244

rjwells@sherwin.com

Media Contact:

Mike Conway

Director, Corporate Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.4393

Pager: 216.422.3751

mike.conway@sherwin.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-to-announce-second-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-july-24-2018-300673550.html

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

Related Links

http://www.sherwin.com

