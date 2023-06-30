Sherwin-Williams to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 25, 2023

News provided by

The Sherwin-Williams Company

30 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

CLEVELAND, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, prior to the opening of the market on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.  At that time, a copy of the press release and information regarding Sherwin-Williams' financial condition, reportable segment results and other information will be available by clicking on this link Sherwin-Williams Press Releases, then clicking on the reference to the July 25 release.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter, and its outlook for the third quarter and full year 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.  Participating on the call will be Sherwin-Williams Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John Morikis, along with other senior executives.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously in the listen only mode by Issuer Direct. To listen to the webcast on the Sherwin-Williams website, click on https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/financials/quarterly-results/, then click on the webcast icon following the reference to the Q2 Webcast.  The webcast will also be available at Issuer Direct's Investor Calendar website, www.investorcalendar.com.  An archived replay of the webcast will be available at this link https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/financials/quarterly-results/ beginning approximately two hours after the call ends.

Investor Relations Contacts:                                                                 

Media Contact:


Jim Jaye                                                                                                     

Julie Young

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications           

Vice President, Global Corporate Communications   

Sherwin-Williams                                                                                     

Sherwin-Williams

Direct:  216.515.8682                                                                           

Direct:  216.515.8849

[email protected]                                                         

[email protected] 


Eric Swanson               

Vice President, Investor Relations   

Sherwin-Williams                   

Direct: 216.566.2766   

[email protected]     

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

Also from this source

Sherwin-Williams Earns Highest Honor with Interior Paints in J.D. Power Paint Satisfaction Study

The Sherwin-Williams Company Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.