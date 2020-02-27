Sherwin-Williams to Hold 2020 Financial Community Presentation on June 3, 2020
Feb 27, 2020, 16:00 ET
CLEVELAND, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced they will hold their annual Financial Community Presentation at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on June 3, 2020 with presentations given by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John G. Morikis and other members of executive management.
A live audio webcast and presentation slides will be posted on the day of the event at https://investors.sherwin-williams.com under Company Presentations. Dial-in information and a more detailed agenda will be available at a later date.
Please note that in-person attendance requires advanced registration. If you are interested in attending, please contact Natalie Darr at investor.relations@sherwin.com.
Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot®, and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 4,900 company-operated stores and facilities, while the company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.sherwin.com.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Media Contact:
Jim Jaye
Julie Young
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Vice President, Global Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8682
Direct: 216.515.8849
Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
