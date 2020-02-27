Sherwin-Williams to Hold 2020 Financial Community Presentation on June 3, 2020

CLEVELAND, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced they will hold their annual Financial Community Presentation at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on June 3, 2020 with presentations given by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John G. Morikis and other members of executive management.

A live audio webcast and presentation slides will be posted on the day of the event at https://investors.sherwin-williams.com under Company Presentations. Dial-in information and a more detailed agenda will be available at a later date.