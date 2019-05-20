Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on June 5, 2019

CLEVELAND, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) will webcast its Financial Community Presentation from The Westin Downtown Cleveland on June 5, 2019. Scheduled presenters include Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Morikis, President and Chief Operating Officer David Sewell, Chief Financial Officer Allen Mistysyn and additional senior leadership. Presentations are scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

The audio portion of the presentations will be webcast simultaneously with accompanying slides at https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/press/ . To access the webcast, open the Sherwin-Williams Press Releases page and click on the webcast icon referencing this May 20 release. An archived replay will be available on the Sherwin-Williams Press Releases page until June 20, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. EDT. Copies of the Financial Community Presentation slides will be available on June 5 at Sherwin-Williams.com on the Sherwin-Williams 2019 Financial Community Presentation link.

Investor Relations Contacts: Bob Wells Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Sherwin-Williams Direct: 216.566.2244 rjwells@sherwin.com Jim Jaye Vice President – Investor Relations Sherwin-Williams Direct: 216.515.8682 james.r.jaye@sherwin.com Media Contact: Mike Conway Director, Corporate Communications Sherwin-Williams Direct: 216.515.4393 Pager: 216.422.3751 mike.conway@sherwin.com

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

