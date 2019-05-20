Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on June 5, 2019

CLEVELAND, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:  SHW) will webcast its Financial Community Presentation from The Westin Downtown Cleveland on June 5, 2019.  Scheduled presenters include Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Morikis, President and Chief Operating Officer David Sewell, Chief Financial Officer Allen Mistysyn and additional senior leadership.  Presentations are scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. EDT

The audio portion of the presentations will be webcast simultaneously with accompanying slides at https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/press/.  To access the webcast, open the Sherwin-Williams Press Releases page and click on the webcast icon referencing this May 20 release. An archived replay will be available on the Sherwin-Williams Press Releases page until June 20, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. EDT. Copies of the Financial Community Presentation slides will be available on June 5 at Sherwin-Williams.com on the Sherwin-Williams 2019 Financial Community Presentation link.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Bob Wells

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs

Sherwin-Williams

Direct:  216.566.2244

rjwells@sherwin.com

 

Jim Jaye

Vice President – Investor Relations

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.8682

james.r.jaye@sherwin.com

 

 

Media Contact:

Mike Conway

Director, Corporate Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Direct:  216.515.4393

Pager:  216.422.3751

mike.conway@sherwin.com

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

