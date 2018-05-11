CLEVELAND, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) will webcast its Financial Community Presentation from The Langham hotel in Boston on May 22, 2018. This year's meeting will focus on growth opportunities, progress on integrating the Valspar acquisition, multi-year financial outlook and projections, debt structure and leverage targets and more. Scheduled presenters include Chairman, President and CEO John Morikis, Chief Financial Officer, Allen Mistysyn and additional senior leadership. Presentations are scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. EDT.
The audio portion of the presentations will be webcast simultaneously with accompanying slides at https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/press/. To access the webcast, open the Sherwin-Williams Press Releases page and click on the webcast icon referencing this May 11 release. An archived replay will be available on the Sherwin-Williams Press Releases page until June 22, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. EDT. Copies of the Financial Community Presentation slides will be available on May 22 at Sherwin-Williams.com on the Sherwin-Williams 2018 Financial Community Presentation link.
Investor Relations Contact:
Bob Wells
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2244
rjwells@sherwin.com
Media Contact:
Mike Conway
Director, Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.4393
Pager: 216.422.3751
mike.conway@sherwin.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-to-webcast-financial-community-presentation-on-may-22-2018-300647097.html
SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company
