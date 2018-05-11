Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018

The audio portion of the presentations will be webcast simultaneously with accompanying slides at https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/press/. To access the webcast, open the Sherwin-Williams Press Releases page and click on the webcast icon referencing this May 11 release. An archived replay will be available on the Sherwin-Williams Press Releases page until June 22, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. EDT. Copies of the Financial Community Presentation slides will be available on May 22 at Sherwin-Williams.com on the Sherwin-Williams 2018 Financial Community Presentation link.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bob Wells

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.566.2244

rjwells@sherwin.com

Media Contact:

Mike Conway

Director, Corporate Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.4393

Pager: 216.422.3751

mike.conway@sherwin.com

