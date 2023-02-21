Sheryl Lee Ralph Shares Invaluable Lessons Learned on the way to Fulfilling her Dreams in her New Book "DIVA 2.0:12 Life Lessons From Me For You!"

"I stayed the course, I ran the race, and I did not ever give up." ―Sheryl Lee Ralph

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy, Tony and Independent Spirit Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph knows a thing or two about staying power in the capricious world of Hollywood. A seasoned professional, Sheryl has taken her best lessons learned that moved her illustrious career forward and shares them with readers in her new book, DIVA 2.0: 12 Life Lessons From Me For You! In these personal recollections, Sheryl reveals the ups and downs of stardom, the heartbreaks and triumphs, the strength she found in her family and the kind of love that gives wings.

As she says in the book, "Fame can be intoxicating…but when you anchor your values and do all you can to love, respect and empower yourself…the risk lessens, and the payback is invaluable."

"I have always known Sheryl to be a warrior woman. One who uses her talents and influence to help move the needle along for others. With her fame and level of recognition, choosing Wordeee as her publisher confirms that this woman walks her talk perfectly even in high, high heels. We are honored to partner with her on this project," says Marva Allen, Founder/CEO of Wordeee, publisher of DIVA 2.0: 12 Life Lessons From Me For You!



DIVA 2.0: 12 Life Lessons From Me For You! is available for pre-order now wherever books are sold and can be purchased on March 14, 2023 in print, eBook, and audio. Sheryl is currently working on her forthcoming children's book, Twinkle, Twinkle Little You! slated for release in 2023.

About the Author:

From bringing characters to life on screen, performing on Broadway, producing, landing the title of national bestselling author with her literary debut, and her deep-rooted philanthropic endeavors which touch lives across the world, Emmy winner, Golden Globe nominee and Tony Award nominee, NAACP Image Award nominee and Independent Spirit Award winner, Sheryl Lee Ralph has become a staple in the entertainment industry, with an acclaimed career spanning over three decades. Throughout her illustrious career Sheryl has become known for bringing her "D.I.V.A."―Divinely Inspired, Victoriously Awesome―self to every project. And those DIVA inspired qualities have earned her the respect of her peers and recognition from legions of fans worldwide.

About Wordeee: Wordeee is a next generation, female and minority-owned literary and entertainment publisher. More details about the book and Wordeee can be found at www.wordeee.com. Books are available wherever books are sold.

