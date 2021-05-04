Sheryl Wharff is recognized by Continental Who’s Who

BOSTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheryl Wharff is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Alliance Marketing Leader for her remarkable contributions to the field of Channels & Alliances Sales & Marketing and the Technology & Security Industries.

Ms. Wharff began her early career as an executive secretary using some of the first word processors to creatively do her job. She then joined Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) and moved into selling word processors and minicomputers, achieving multiple Dec100's and Decathlon for Top Sales.

From here, Ms. Wharff was recruited to GTE CyberTrust, where she helped launch a new division and worked with various Alliance partnerships. Under Ms. Wharff's guidance and leadership, GTE CyberTrust introduced a banking security technology program that launched the very first eCheck to pass through the Department of Treasury, leveraging CyberTrust PKI-encryption technology. The technology forever changed the face of banking as we know it today.

Ms. Wharff has held past leadership channel & alliance positions at Micro Focus, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP, Thales e-Security, Kaspersky, Aspect Communications & Applix. She brings thoughtful innovation and years of marketing expertise to every role. She believes the road to success begins with doing your best and helping others along the way to achieve collective accomplishments. With over three decades of experience, Ms. Wharff is renowned for building Channel & Alliance partnerships worldwide, and significantly increasing yearly revenue growth at these companies.

Throughout her career, Ms. Wharff has maintained a results-driven mindset. At Kaspersky Lab, Ms. Wharff developed and drove the launch of a new Partner Portal, adding new partnerships and enabling 10 website syndications driving security news. Her influence at Thales e-Security nearly doubled revenue over a three-year period, during which time Ms. Wharff lead the development of all marketing materials. At Micro Focus, Ms. Wharff drove leadership programs and integrated campaigns, increasing revenue and rolling out a highly awarded partner program.

Today, Ms. Wharff is the Global Alliance Marketing Director for Quantexa, a high growth Contextual Decision Intelligence data and analytics leader that provides software for clients that makes their data meaningful, so they can make better, trusted operational decisions across the customer lifecycle. She manages strategy and program execution for Quantexa's Global Alliances and technology partnerships.

Ms. Wharff has won numerous awards for her exceptional work and marketing expertise. She was awarded the Automation Hall of Fame Award for both Microsoft-NT Manufacturing and Healthcare Partner Programs with Thomas Publishing. She was also an MIMC finalist, honoring outstanding interactive technology for the first Internet enabled Windows NT CD in Healthcare. Ms. Wharff is a three-time Top 100 Women of the Channel winner in 2013, 2019 & 2020, was inducted into Cambridge Who's Who in 2010, Awarded the Marquis Who's Who in 2020, and was featured on the 6th edition cover of Millennium Magazine.

Ms. Wharff is an active member of SHINE, Women in Technology, Women of the Channel, Women in Security & Privacy, Women's Society of Cyberjutsu, and the American Waterski Association. She is a Michigan graduate of Jackson Business University.

In her spare time, Ms. Wharff is an avid snow-skier and water-skier and has competed nationally in these sports. She enjoys piano, volunteering with her church, and supporting various outreach efforts. She is married, with three children and three grandchildren.

Ms. Wharff dedicates this recognition to the Loving Memory of Susan Stevenson, a past colleague, boss and supportive friend of many years.

