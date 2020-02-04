She's Back! Actress Kathryn Hahn Reprises Her Mom Role in New Multimedia Marketing Campaign for the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid

The Chrysler brand has teamed up once again with actress Kathryn Hahn as the star of a new advertising campaign for the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid where she reprises her role as mom to highlight the various styles of parenting. The multimedia series will span across television, digital and social media, including Chrysler brand's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels. The "School Drop-Off" video will launch via broadcast on Monday, Feb. 17. All videos can be viewed now via the Chrysler brand's YouTube channel.

"The Chrysler brand recognizes there are many different ways to parent, and a style that works for some may not work for others," said Marissa Hunter, Head of Marketing, FCA - North America. "As one of television and film's most multifaceted actresses and a friend of the Chrysler brand, who better than Kathryn Hahn to partner with us in our all-new 'Mom Personas' campaign to demonstrate how the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid are fun, versatile and responsible vehicles built to support all parents and their unique lifestyle demands."

"Working on this campaign and bringing each of these personas to life was such a fun experience," said Kathryn Hahn. "The campaign has a great way of gently poking fun at the many ways people parent as a way to embrace them all and that there is no right or wrong way."

The campaign "No Matter How You Parent: Pacifica" was created in collaboration with Hahn and her husband, actor and screenwriter Ethan Sandler. In the campaign, Hahn portrays multiple parent personalities, confirming that regardless of one's parenting style, all moms and dads really want is what is best for their children. Hahn and her husband drew inspiration from their own experiences to create authentic characters and relatable parenting situations, whether environmentally conscious, social media obsessed, or leader of a sports team or scout group.

As the brand that invented the original family vehicle more than 35 years ago, Chrysler Pacifica provides an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling to make life on the road a little easier.

"School Drop-Off:" to run across television, digital and social

"Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid:" to run across digital and social

"Social Mom's Phones:" to run across digital and social

"Social Mom's Camera:" to run across digital and social

"Social Mom's Screens:" to run across digital and social

"Cool Mom's Lingo:" to run across digital and social

"Cool Mom's Speakers:" to run across digital and social

"Cool Mom's Leather:" to run across digital and social

"Big Game Thoughts:" to run across digital and social

The Chrysler brand created the campaign in partnership with Doner.

Chrysler Pacifica/Pacifica Hybrid

The Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain. It's the first and only electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theater rear-seat entertainment system, available 4G Wi-Fi and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica has earned its spot as the most awarded over the last four years, with both the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid serving as no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today's families.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

