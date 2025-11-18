SheSports Launches New Platform Connecting Girls With Female Collegiate Athletes

Led by Nebraska volleyball standout Lexi Rodriguez, the platform creates a safe, supportive space for girls to gain confidence and ask real questions

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SheSports announced the launch of the first platform designed to build confidence and community among girls ages 8–18 by connecting them with female collegiate athletes. The free, moderated app — now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play — provides a safe alternative to traditional social media for girls, coaches, and parents.

Co-founded by former Nebraska volleyball standout Lexi Rodriguez, a four-time All-American and LOVB Nebraska professional player, SheSports is influenced by her experience growing up with strong female mentors.

SheSports co-founder Lexi Rodriguez is opening the doors for young athletes like Alivia Krings and Rowan Winton to have real conversations about confidence, pressure, and growth - not highlight reels. It's the honest side of the journey that helps every girl feel seen.

"A lot of my confidence came from watching my older sister and learning from her," Rodriguez said. "She was my role model, and now I want to give back. I love that SheSports is a place where athletes can be vulnerable about real-life topics. If just one girl feels a little more seen or supported because of SheSports, that's what it's all about."

Inside the app, girls ask college athletes questions about confidence, performance pressure, training, academics, and personal growth. Athletes respond with honest insight through video and written posts. The platform also includes a compliments section and guidance from mental-health and sports-psychology experts at Embark Counseling and Focus Therapy & Sports Performance Coaching.

"There's so much pressure on girls today, especially online," said Melanie Krings, co-founder and mom of four. "We wanted to create a space that isn't social media — a safe, positive, encouraging space where real conversations happen without judgment or comparison."

High school athletes are already benefitting. Addilynn Cooper, a senior varsity soccer player at Elkhorn North High School, said SheSports has shifted how she handles pressure. "Sometimes it feels like you're the only one struggling," Cooper said. "On SheSports, you realize you're not. Hearing answers from college athletes makes me feel supported and has helped build my confidence."

With 53% of high school students reporting mental-health impacts, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, SheSports aims to counter rising pressure while also creating new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for women athletes.

SheSports launches with athletes in volleyball, soccer, basketball, swimming, and bowling from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, the University of Nebraska Omaha and Creighton University. Featured athletes include Rodriguez, Maisie Boesiger, Gena Jorgenson, Britt Prince, Reese Snowden, Kayla Starr, Jasmyn Brown, Sarah Galligan, Cora Olsen, Ava Martin, and Kendal Radke. Additional sports — including softball, golf, track, tennis, and gymnastics — will be added in 2026.

About SheSports

SheSports is an Omaha-based digital platform that connects girls ages 8-18 with female collegiate athletes through short-form video and written storytelling. The moderated app provides content focused on confidence, identity, sports and life, while creating NIL opportunities for women athletes. SheSports was co-founded in 2025 by Lexi Rodriguez, Melanie Krings, Kelly Krings, and Connor Orr. Learn more at www.shesports.com and follow @she.sports.inc on Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Rachel Weber, 515-306-9512, [email protected]

