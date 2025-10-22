SHFT Behavioral Health Opens Chicago's First Urgent Care for Mental Health

New River North clinic offers same-day, in-person support for young people and families, opening to the public Nov. 3, 2025

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SHFT Behavioral Health today announced the grand opening of Chicago's first urgent care model for mental health, a groundbreaking new clinic designed to bridge the gap between emergency room care and ongoing therapy.

Founded by Kellogg MBA graduates Genia Yovankin and Holley Brandchaft-White , SHFT was created to meet a critical and growing need for timely, in-person support for youth, young adults, and families facing distress. "Despite growing awareness around mental health, families still have very few options for immediate, in-person support outside the ER," said Genia Yovankin, Co-Founder and COO of SHFT. "We set out to build an alternative, one that feels human, welcoming, and easy to access."

Located in Chicago's River North neighborhood (730 N. Franklin St.), SHFT offers same-day, seven-day-a-week care for individuals ages 10–30. The newly built, contemporary space provides both walk-in and scheduled appointments, offering:

Urgent mental health support in a calm, non-emergency environment

Ongoing outpatient therapy and medication management

One-time in-person conversations and follow-up care coordination

"We wanted to build the kind of place we'd send our own friends and family to," added Holley Brandchaft-White, Co-Founder and Clinical Director.

According to recent estimates, 60–70% of mental-health-related ER visits don't require hospitalization, yet until now, there's been nowhere else to turn for immediate help. SHFT's mission is to make it easier for people to connect with care before crisis escalates and to reduce stigma around seeking support.

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Thursday, October 30 | 11:00 a.m.

730 N. Franklin St., Chicago

Special guests include Matt Davison (CEO, NAMI Chicago), 42nd Ward Alderman, Alderman Reilly, and Olivia Hart, Director of Community Engagement from Illinois State Representative Margaret Croke's office

Public Opening

Monday, November 3, 2025

SHFT opens its doors to the public for walk-ins and scheduled appointments beginning November 3. Click here for appointments

Open House

Wednesday, November 12 | 4–7 p.m.

Tour the space, meet the team, and learn more about SHFT's approach to accessible, compassionate care.

RSVP: [email protected]

About SHFT Behavioral Health

Founded in 2025 by Genia Yovankin and Holley Brandchaft-White, SHFT Behavioral Health is Chicago's first center offering both urgent and routine mental health care for young people and families. Developed in collaboration with local schools, hospitals, and community providers, SHFT delivers timely, human-centered care that meets people where they are. Learn more about SHFT at www.shftbh.com, follow on Instagram: @shft_behavioralhealth and on LinkedIn: SHFT Behavioral Health

Media Contact:

Emerald-Jane Hunter

myWHY Agency

312-291-1099

[email protected]

SOURCE SHFT Behavioral Health