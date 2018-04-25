Shi Xian Founder Wang Han Makes Seven Promises to Protect Our Great Planet

The session started with the large-scale art installation depicting Earth Day, "Time Zones in Future", co-created by the International Green Economy Association, Wang Han and Milan-based designer Mellinda. The organizers, guests and participants from around the world made known their wishes as to what could be done to protect the environment against the backdrop of the art installation. The installation, consisting of seven squares of fabric, each one representing a country in a different time zone, demonstrates by way of a novel yet elegant approach what people of different races, backgrounds, jobs and ages imagine as a future environmentally-friendly lifestyle. Wang Han shared her opinions concerning the art work and articulated her Seven Promises, followed by former United Nations Under Secretary General's expression of wishes for a greener world representing China's time zone and the time zones of countries that followed China as they entered the new day, setting the stage for the start of an animated discussion with the attendees.

Under the guidance of Wang Han, guests and attendees made their wishes for an environmentally-friendly lifestyle based on seven units of time - what could be achievable within an hour, a day, a week, a month, a season, a year and seven years - and followed these with wishes from guests visiting from France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and Norway, to form a complete "earth consisting of wishes" as an expression of their hopes for world peace. Gifts in the form of a "time coin" give-away at the event acted as a simple reminder for each and every one of us to protect our great planet.

SOURCE Free Will (Beijing) Culture & Technology Co., Ltd.