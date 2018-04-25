Shi Xian Founder Wang Han Makes Seven Promises to Protect Our Great Planet

BEIJING, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 49th Earth Day in Beijing on April 22, 2018, the public benefit event -- Earth Day 2018 -- was co-organized by the International Green Economy Association, the Center for Education and Communications of the Ministry of Land and Resources, and the China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation. Sha Zukang, former United Nations Under Secretary General, Deng Guoping, Director General of the Center for Education and Communications of the Ministry of Land and Resources, Zhou Jinfeng, Secretary General of the China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation, Huang Saimei, Deputy Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Beijing Central Business District, Wang Han, Founder of Shi Xian, an initiative focused on making the most of the time that is available to each and every one of us, and CEO of Free Will (Beijing) Culture & Technology Co., Ltd., as well as industry insiders and guests from both in and outside of China came together to demonstrate the latest trends in and increase public awareness of the benefits of a low-carbon and environmentally-friendly lifestyle. Among the various events of the day, the interactive session "Environmentally-Friendly Life – My Seven Promises to Protect Our Earth" drew the most attention, due to the lively and creative discussions that took place during the event.
The session started with the large-scale art installation depicting Earth Day, "Time Zones in Future", co-created by the International Green Economy Association, Wang Han and Milan-based designer Mellinda. The organizers, guests and participants from around the world made known their wishes as to what could be done to protect the environment against the backdrop of the art installation. The installation, consisting of seven squares of fabric, each one representing a country in a different time zone, demonstrates by way of a novel yet elegant approach what people of different races, backgrounds, jobs and ages imagine as a future environmentally-friendly lifestyle. Wang Han shared her opinions concerning the art work and articulated her Seven Promises, followed by former United Nations Under Secretary General's expression of wishes for a greener world representing China's time zone and the time zones of countries that followed China as they entered the new day, setting the stage for the start of an animated discussion with the attendees.
Under the guidance of Wang Han, guests and attendees made their wishes for an environmentally-friendly lifestyle based on seven units of time - what could be achievable within an hour, a day, a week, a month, a season, a year and seven years - and followed these with wishes from guests visiting from France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and Norway, to form a complete "earth consisting of wishes" as an expression of their hopes for world peace. Gifts in the form of a "time coin" give-away at the event acted as a simple reminder for each and every one of us to protect our great planet.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shi-xian-founder-wang-han-makes-seven-promises-to-protect-our-great-planet-300636903.html
SOURCE Free Will (Beijing) Culture & Technology Co., Ltd.
Share this article