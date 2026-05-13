SHIBA & Co. Launches Sakura Limited Edition

Celebrating Cherry Blossom Season and the Heritage of the Shiba Inu

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHIBA & Co., the New York-based dog lifestyle and fashion brand, announces the launch of the Sakura Limited Edition — a strictly limited series of numbered pieces inspired by the cherry blossom season and the cultural heritage of Shiba Inu's homeland, Japan.

Available at shibandco.com beginning May 31, 2026, the collection marks the brand's first seasonal limited edition release.

Sakura Collection Sakura Collection

"This collection is a tribute to the homeland of the Shiba Inu," says Nicolo, co-founder of SHIBA & Co. alongside Jiatai. "For centuries, the Sakura season has been woven into the heart of Japanese culture and art. We wanted to honor that heritage in a way that lives in the present — as a contemporary fashion piece, not a costume."

The Sakura Limited Edition features six pieces in two distinct patterns inspired by Hana Ikada (花筏) — a beautiful phenomenon in Japan where fallen cherry blossom petals gather on water, forming a floating raft that marks the season's end. The collection includes dog tags, cardholders, collars, bag charms, and pendants — strictly limited from 25 to 100 pieces per item, crafted in Italian leather and 18K or 24K gold plating.

The Pink Seigaiha pattern layers white sakura blossoms over the classical Seigaiha (青海波) wave — a 1,400-year-old Japanese motif representing endless peace. The Teal Traditional Floral draws from kimono textile design, featuring sakura in the maru medallion format on a teal ground inspired by the water beneath the bloom. Both patterns translate centuries of Japanese craft into contemporary accessories — objects worn daily, by both ends of the leash.

Each piece is individually numbered and engraved with "Sakura Limited Edition" and "SHIBA & Co. New York." The collection is presented in SHIBA & Co.'s signature black gift box. "Like the season that inspired it, this collection will not return," the founders note. "When spring arrives again, a new design will take its place."

ABOUT SHIBA & CO.

Founded by Nicolo and Jiatai, SHIBA & Co. is a New York-based fashion house dedicated exclusively to the Shiba Inu and their people. The brand operates on a simple belief: that the bond between a Shiba Inu and their person deserves pieces designed with the same care given to human fashion — refined, intentional, and built to celebrate the dog. For both ends of the leash. Available exclusively at shibandco.com.

Contact:

Nicolo Di Stefano

7186400801

[email protected]

SOURCE SHIBA & Co.