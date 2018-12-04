Shiba Park Hotel in Tokyo to Hold Event "Setsubun Mame-maki Festival Visit to Zojoji Temple"

TOKYO, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiba Park Hotel in Tokyo announced on January 9 that it will hold an event on February 3 to observe a "Setsubun Mame-maki" festival at Zojoji Temple. The event is designed to allow guests from overseas to experience and enjoy Japanese culture and customs.

(Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/201812211734?p=images)

"Setsubun" literally means "seasonal division" marking the last day of winter. It is believed that evil spirits appear at "setsubun," and it became a custom to throw beans to drive them away.

At the event, hotel staff will introduce the "setsubun" custom and escort guests to Zojoji Temple to observe the "Setsubun Mame-maki" festival. Shiba Park Hotel guests are welcome to join the event without any fee.

Shiba Park Hotel General Manager Mitsuo Watanabe said: "'Setsubun' symbolizes the custom of turning away evil spirits and praying for sound health in the coming year. I hope we can enjoy the event together while praying for good fortune in the new year."

Japanese Culture Salon SAKURA Manager Yuka Inoue said: "On the day of the event, guests can try bean-throwing for themselves. We hope to help them deepen their understanding of Japanese customs and enjoy the day together."

Shiba Park Hotel hopes that guests will enjoy experiencing Japanese seasonal culture, and their experience will last as an unforgettable memory of their visit to Tokyo.

About Shiba Park Hotel (Tokyo, Japan)

Shiba Park Hotel is a city hotel established in 1948 as a hotel for foreign trade delegations. Since then, the hotel has welcomed many guests from overseas. There are 269 guest rooms of various types, Japanese restaurant Hanasanshou, Chinese restaurant Peking, steak restaurant Old City Grill House, bar Fifteen's and Japanese Culture Salon SAKURA. Conveniently located in central Tokyo, the hotel is easily accessible to and from both Haneda and Narita airports by the Airport Limousine Bus. There are four train and subway stations within a walking distance, offering great access to Tokyo's major sightseeing spots and business districts. Shiba Park Hotel continues to welcome guests from around the world with the hope for guests to "feel relaxed as they are at home, even in the midst of a trip."

https://en.shibaparkhotel.com/

SOURCE Shiba Park Hotel

Related Links

https://en.shibaparkhotel.com

