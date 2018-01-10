Shiba Park Hotel in Tokyo to Hold "Setsubun Mame-maki" Festival at Zojoji Temple

"Setsubun" literally means "the division of seasons" marking the last day of winter. In Japan, "mame-maki" is a custom in which people throw beans at their house to drive evil away.

At the event, hotel staff will introduce the "setsubun" custom, and escort guests to Zojoji Temple to observe the Setsubun Mame-maki festival. Guests at Shiba Park Hotel are welcome to join the event without any fee.

Shiba Park Hotel President Rentaro Yanase said:

"'Setsubun' is an important day as the financial year starts from spring in Japan, and we pray for happiness in the year. I hope that guests will become familiar with 'setsubun' culture through this event."

Japanese Culture Salon SAKURA Manager Yuka Inoue said:

"We hope to enjoy the event together with guests, share the 'setsubun' custom, and pray for their safe trip in Japan and back home."

Shiba Park Hotel hopes that guests will enjoy experiencing Japanese seasonal culture, and their experience will last as an unforgettable memory of their visit to Tokyo.

About Shiba Park Hotel (Tokyo, Japan)

Shiba Park Hotel is a city hotel established in 1948 as a hotel for foreign trade delegations. Since then, the hotel has welcomed many guests from overseas. There are 269 guest rooms of various types, Japanese restaurant Hanasanshou, Chinese restaurant Peking, steak restaurant Old City Grill House, bar Fifteen's and Japanese Culture Salon SAKURA. Conveniently located in central Tokyo, Shiba Park Hotel is easily accessible to and from both Haneda and Narita airports by the Airport Limousine Bus. There are four train and subway stations within a walking distance, offering great access to Tokyo's major sightseeing spots and business districts. Shiba Park Hotel continues to welcome guests from around the world with the hope for guests to "feel relaxed as they are at home, even in the midst of a trip."

Website: http://en.shibaparkhotel.com/

