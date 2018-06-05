Shiba Park Hotel in Tokyo to Invite Guests to Event "Bon-Dancing & Summer Festival at Zojoji Temple"

"Bon-dancing" is a Japanese traditional dance in which participants clad in yukata (summer kimono) dance around a "yagura" tower. It was originally designed to calm ancestral spirits, but nowadays is enjoyed as a recreational event.

At the event, hotel staff in yukata will introduce the "bon" custom, and escort guests to participate in the Bon-Dancing & Summer Festival at Zojoji Temple. Guests at Shiba Park Hotel are welcome to join the event without any fee.

Shiba Park Hotel President Rentaro Yanase said:

"Although it is today enjoyed recreationally, bon-dancing is a dance which was created in Japan to hold our ancestors dear to our hearts. I hope guests will enjoy dancing while learning about Japanese 'bon' culture."

Japanese Culture Salon SAKURA Manager Yuka Inoue said:

"Bon-dancing will be introduced as one example of many customs peculiar to Japanese summer. We hope to enjoy the Japanese summer festival together."

Shiba Park Hotel hopes that all guests will enjoy experiencing Japanese seasonal culture and customs and that their experience will last as an unforgettable memory of their visit to Tokyo.

About Shiba Park Hotel (Tokyo, Japan)

Shiba Park Hotel is a city hotel established in 1948 as a hotel for foreign trade delegations. Since then, the hotel has welcomed many guests from overseas. There are 269 guest rooms of various types, Japanese restaurant Hanasanshou, Chinese restaurant Peking, steak restaurant Old City Grill House, bar Fifteen's and Japanese Culture Salon SAKURA. Conveniently located in central Tokyo, the hotel is easily accessible to and from both Haneda and Narita airports by the Airport Limousine Bus. There are four train and subway stations within a walking distance, offering great access to Tokyo's major sightseeing spots and business districts. Shiba Park Hotel continues to welcome guests from around the world with the hope for guests to "feel relaxed as they are at home, even in the midst of a trip."

