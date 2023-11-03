Shibadong Forum on Poverty Reduction and Development Held in Xiangxi, Hunan

News provided by

China International Communications Group (CICG)

03 Nov, 2023, 11:56 ET

XIANGXI, China, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 3, the Shibadong Forum on Poverty Reduction and Development, with the theme of "Poverty Reduction Experience Sharing for Building a Beautiful and Harmonious Countryside," was hosted in the Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in Hunan Province, China. The forum was organized by China International Communication Group and the Publicity Department of the CPC Hunan Provincial Committee, brought together over 200 guests, including diplomats from nearly 30 countries, think tank experts, representatives of international organizations, and government officials, to discuss and exchange ideas.

Continue Reading
Shibadong Forum on Poverty Reduction and Development Held in Xiangxi, Hunan
Shibadong Forum on Poverty Reduction and Development Held in Xiangxi, Hunan

From November 3 to 5, 2013, during his visit to Hunan, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, President of the People's Republic of China, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, introduced the concept of "precision poverty alleviation" for the first time in Shibadong Village, Huayuan County, which led China to launch an all-out battle against poverty. This initiative, covering nearly one-fifth of the world's population, resulted in the historic eradication of absolute poverty in China, a decade ahead of the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals for poverty reduction.

Today, Shibadong Village serves as a symbol of China's achievements and experiences in poverty alleviation. The Shibadong Forum on Poverty Reduction and Development reflects China's continued commitment to rural revitalization and development while addressing poverty, which holds global importance as it contributes to the broader goal of poverty reduction and development worldwide.

Guests at the forum acknowledged China's remarkable success in poverty eradication, recognizing it as a significant contribution to global poverty reduction.

François Nkuna Balumuene, the Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to China, highlighted the challenges and crises that humanity continues to face. While today's society is generally wealthier than before, it still faces issues of poverty. He commended China's efforts in eradicating poverty and sharing its experiences with the world, which has made a substantial contribution to global poverty alleviation.

Oliver Wonekha, the Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to China, expressed gratitude for China's active participation in global poverty reduction efforts. "China has extended a hand of friendship to the world and established partnerships. Through these efforts, we collectively share the hope for poverty reduction and can benefit from China's experiences in alleviating poverty." she added.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2266053/Image1.jpg 

Also from this source

Shibadong Forum on Poverty Reduction and Development Held in Xiangxi, Hunan

Shibadong Forum on Poverty Reduction and Development Held in Xiangxi, Hunan

On November 3, the Shibadong Forum on Poverty Reduction and Development, with the theme of "Poverty Reduction Experience Sharing for Building a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Trade Show News

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.