Shibari Study Expands to U.S. Market, Helping Customers Learn the Benefits of Rope Bondage

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shibari Study , the leader in online rope education, today announces its expansion into the United States with a new consumer mobile app aimed at helping individuals virtually learn and practice the art of Japanese rope bondage at home, solo or with a partner. The official launch builds off a successful beta period where the company grew its subscriber base 500 percent, unveiled new content for all levels, hired new trainers and incorporated livestream capabilities to its offerings.

The Shibari Study app provides a library of educational content with which users can take their rope-art to the next level – be it at home or on the go – but always at their own pace. A seven-day trial allows users to explore hundreds of classes and receive answers to their questions from Shibari Study's world-renowned instructors. All courses can be downloaded, saved and sorted directly from the Shibari Study app to be watched offline, for easy accessibility.

"We're thrilled to expand to the U.S. and officially launch our new app on a global scale, showcasing the benefits of Shibari and rope to the rest of the world," said Anton Martin, co-founder of Shibari Study. "As the global pandemic continues to inhibit in-person training, this app allows us to further our reach and bring the world of Shibari to more people, no matter where they practice."

New visitors to Shibari Study's platform who sign up for the membership service between now and March 31 will pay $12.50 for their first month (plan to increase to $25.00 per month), offering time to learn the basics of Shibari, practice their first ties and discover themselves on their rope journey. From March 5 until March 7, Shibari Study will also host free livestream courses for non-subscribers around general safety, consent and basic techniques that will be available to all, both on the website and Shibari Study app. After the initial launch, livestream courses will be hosted on a regular basis for members.

"Shibari is for everybody and our goal is to provide accessible education about the benefits of rope bondage to as many people as possible," said Marika Leila Roux, co-founder of Shibari Study. "While Shibari is great for those looking for an intimate and kink-focused experience, it's also for individuals looking to create beautiful art or practice a new craft. We're hopeful this new platform will give people who have been curious about learning bondage a reason to try it in the comfort of their homes."

Shibari Study Free Livestreaming Schedule

"Drills & Skills" with Fuoco on March 2nd , 2pm EST

Description: A low pressure, Shibari-meditation class that features beginner-friendly drills that will help you along your Shibari journey. The first drill will focus on single column ties. Bring one rope and follow along with Fuoco, as she does the drills with you in real time and answers any questions you may have along the way

"Rope Safety" with Cait on March 3rd 2pm EST

Description: Join Cait to learn the basics of the rope scene including building risk profiles, safe(r) rope placement and tension, taking care of your body and preventing emergencies – and dealing with them – if (when) they happen.



"Simple Playful Ties" with Gorgone on March 6th , 12pm EST

Description: In this class, Gorgone will demonstrate 5 quick and simple ties for creative floor play and bedroom bondage. If you like Shibari easy, fun and sexy, this is the class for you! Bring four ropes to join in the fun.

"Bodycare for Rope" with Fuoco on March 9th , 2pm EST

Description: Join Fuoco for a guided movement class designed to get your heart rate up, make your muscles burn and focus on your whole body. Come prepared with a yoga block, foam roller and a couple therabands or resistance bands.



"Shaping Connections" with RopuNawa on March 13th , 1pm EST

Description: RopuNawa introduces techniques for the shaping of the body before applying the rope – the interaction between the rope and the body begins with the manipulation of the body into intentional shapes. These techniques offer a new way of interaction between the rigger and the model and is suitable for all levels! Only one rope is required.

Shibari Study believes the practice is for everyone, not just those interested in its more highly publicized sensual or 'kinky' nature. Shibari can be casual (with a focus on technique and patterns), artistic (with a focus on aesthetics and movement), intimate (with a focus on connection and sensuality), or a mix of the three. The company offers courses from total beginner to advanced techniques, allowing anyone interested to start designing a unique practice that suits their individual needs.

For more information or to learn more about how to begin your Shibari journey, please visit www.shibaristudy.com

About Shibari Study:

Founded in 2019, Shibari Study is an online, subscription based platform aimed at educating anyone interested in learning the art of Japanese rope bondage. Step-by-step classes are available online or via mobile app for models and riggers alike, offering a variety of styles and approaches. With an ideal entry point for total beginners and advanced tutorials for experienced practitioners looking to further develop their skills, Shibari Study focuses on the complete benefits of bondage – self confidence and sex positivity, deeper connection with others, mindfulness and a creative, playful approach to sex and intimacy. Focused on always being welcoming, Shibari Study's mission is to educate and empower its users on a global scale.

