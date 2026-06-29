Shibumi Included in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Strategic Portfolio Management for the Sixth Consecutive Year

NORWALK, Conn., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shibumi, the leader in business transformation, AI investment governance, and strategic portfolio management software, today announced that it has been included in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management[1] for the sixth consecutive year, every year since the report's initial publication.

"We are proud to be recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the sixth consecutive year," said Bob Nahmias, CEO of Shibumi. "AI investment sits at the top of every transformation leader's agenda, and proving AI is delivering clear ROI is right behind it. Shibumi gives executives a single, real-time view of every initiative in their portfolio, including AI-driven initiatives, so they can see exactly what is delivering value, what isn't, and where to focus next. That kind of transparency is not just useful but essential to leading transformation at scale."

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About Shibumi

Shibumi helps organizations achieve the full potential of their strategic initiatives. Built for the strategic program and transformation needs of AI Leaders, CIOs, CFOs, EPMOs, and operations executives, our solutions support the full inventory of program and initiative portfolios in any industry. Founded in 2012, 70+ Fortune 1000 companies and all 10 of the top advisory firms worldwide use Shibumi. Collectively across our client roster, we manage more than 50,000 initiatives to deliver $100+ billion of business value. Learn more at https://shibumi.com/.

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management, John Spaeth, Faisel Pervaiz, Daniel Stang, Shailesh Muvera, Zahid Kisa, 11 June 2026.

SOURCE Shibumi