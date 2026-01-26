Shibumi to Present at the 27th Annual Business Transformation World Summit

Strategic Portfolio Management Leader Featured for Third Consecutive Year at Industry's Top Chief Transformation Officer Summit

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shibumi (https://shibumi.com/), a leading provider of strategic portfolio management software, will be featured for the third consecutive year at the Business Transformation World Summit (BTWS 2026), on January 26-28, 2026, in Miami, Florida. Shibumi CEO Bob Nahmias will take the stage at the Chief Transformation Officer Summit, an exclusive, closed-door session for C-level and SVP-level transformation leaders, alongside Shibumi client Motion Industries (https://www.motion.com/). Together, they will share a compelling case study detailing how Motion Industries used Shibumi to deploy an outcomes-based budgeting strategy that earned executive and CFO buy-in from Day One.

"Whether it's understanding the actual business impact of ever-increasing AI investments or getting a handle on the interplay of hundreds of strategic initiatives across an enterprise, transformation leaders are grappling with the same fundamental challenge: how do you connect strategic investments to real business outcomes and ROI in a way that's actionable and resonates with leadership teams?" said Nahmias. "The Motion Industries story is a powerful example of how outcomes-based budgeting, when implemented with the right tools, can transform the relationship between CTO offices and financial leadership."

The thought leadership session, titled "Outcomes-Based Budgeting Even Your CFO Will Love," will explore how Motion Industries implemented a leadership-backed approach to strategic planning that aligns investments with measurable business impacts and organizational goals. Attendees will learn how this methodology enhances decision-making, strengthens accountability, and accelerates execution.

BTWS 2026 brings together transformation and AI leaders from around the world, featuring over 120 speakers and 90+ interactive sessions.

About Shibumi

Shibumi helps organizations achieve the full potential of their strategic initiatives. Built for the strategic program and transformation needs of AI Leaders, CIOs, CFOs, EPMOs, and operations executives, our solutions support the full inventory of program and initiative portfolios in any industry. Founded in 2012, 70+ Fortune 1000 companies and all 10 of the top advisory firms worldwide use Shibumi. Collectively across our client roster, we manage more than 50,000 initiatives to deliver $100+ billion of business value. Learn more at https://shibumi.com/.

SOURCE Shibumi