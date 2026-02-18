Shibumi Announces General Availability of Enhanced Shibumi AI Analyze

On-Demand AI Capability Enables Strategy Analysts to Respond to Executive Inquiries in Minutes, Not Hours

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shibumi, the leader in strategic portfolio management software, today announced the general availability of its enhanced Shibumi AI Analyze, an on-demand AI capability that enables strategy execution teams to dramatically accelerate response times to ad hoc requests from business leaders and board members.

With AI Analyze, Shibumi users can instantly query the full inventory of initiative and program content—including risks, milestones, and dependencies—and receive AI-generated summaries with actionable recommendations. The capability transforms what previously required hours of manual research into insights delivered in minutes.

"Every transformation leader faces the same challenge: leadership needs answers now, but the data lives across dozens of initiatives and programs," said Bob Nahmias, CEO of Shibumi. "Shibumi's AI Analyze effectively turns every strategy analyst into a full strategy execution team. 84% of AI ROI leaders believe agentic AI will enable employees to spend more time on strategic work1. That's exactly what we're enabling."

The enhanced AI Analyze is part of Shibumi's broader AI portfolio, which includes both on-demand and always-on AI capabilities designed to help organizations accelerate strategy execution. To learn more, visit shibumi.com.

About Shibumi

Shibumi helps organizations achieve the full potential of their strategic initiatives. Built for the strategic program and transformation needs of AI Leaders, CIOs, CFOs, EPMOs, and operations executives, our solutions support the full inventory of program and initiative portfolios in any industry. Founded in 2012, 70+ Fortune 1000 companies and all 10 of the top advisory firms worldwide use Shibumi. Collectively across our client roster, we manage more than 50,000 initiatives to deliver $100+ billion of business value. Learn more at https://shibumi.com/.

