Shibumi Launches AI Agents in Asia Pacific, Transforming Strategy Execution with Always-On Intelligence

Leaders from Shibumi Clients IntelliHub and Boral Share Success Stories, Look to Future Leveraging New Technology at APAC Chief Strategy Office Summit

SYDNEY, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shibumi , the leader in strategy execution software, announced today at the APAC Chief Strategy Officer Conference in Sydney that Shibumi Agentic AI is now available across the Asia Pacific region. The new technology provides customers with AI Agents from the Shibumi AI Agent Library and access to the Shibumi Agent Factory where customers can configure their own AI Agents.

This groundbreaking release marks a fundamental shift in strategy execution management, moving from a world where humans must initiate work to an always-on environment where organizations receive answers before they ask for them. The new AI Agents effectively transform each strategy execution analyst into a full strategy execution team by expanding their capacity with intelligent digital assistants.

"The Asia Pacific region is experiencing unprecedented transformation, and our AI Agents are perfectly positioned to help organizations navigate this complexity at scale," said Bob Nahmias, CEO of Shibumi. "By bringing Agentic AI to APAC, we're empowering regional leaders to leverage autonomous work creation and predictive intelligence that anticipates strategic needs before they arise. This technology doesn't just accelerate execution; it fundamentally reimagines how strategy gets implemented across diverse markets and regulatory environments."

To support the growing demand for strategic transformation solutions in the region, Shibumi has strengthened its Asia Pacific presence with the appointment of Alex Krawchuk as Vice President and General Manager of APAC, based in Sydney, and Sean Kitchener as Client Partner, based in Melbourne. Both executives bring considerable experience in helping organizations maximize their performance through cloud-based strategic execution platforms.

"As more Asia Pacific organizations use Shibumi to increase the value they get from their transformation initiatives, we're committed to providing local expertise combined with global best practices," said John Hilborn, Chief Revenue Officer at Shibumi. "Alex and Sean's appointments, coupled with our Agentic AI launch, demonstrate our investment in helping APAC enterprises achieve strategic excellence through intelligent automation and proactive initiative management."

At the conference, Krawchuk hosted a session featuring two leading Australian organizations, Boral and Intellihub, which explored how each company bridged the strategy-execution gap using Shibumi.

"As the organization scaled, our Technology team required a more robust way to manage the increasing volume of initiatives and ensure delivery aligned with strategic priorities," said Emma MacCulloch, Head of Program Management Office at Intellihub. "Shibumi was rapidly adopted and quickly delivered operational ROI."

Raza Hamid, Head of Procurement at Boral, added, "Shibumi has transformed the way we manage the strategic procurement initiatives across our complex business. The platform gives us improved visibility and insights, which means our teams can make more timely and informed decisions."

The Shibumi AI Agents succeed by merging document content and strategic program data within the Shibumi platform with time and event-based business rules. Examples of how Shibumi Agentic AI transforms strategy execution include:

Automated Workplan Creation: Upload a charter document and AI Agents automatically create a complete workplan including potential dependencies with existing work plan milestones.

Upload a charter document and AI Agents automatically create a complete workplan including potential dependencies with existing work plan milestones. Performance Gap Analysis: AI Agents identify performance gaps using benchmarking data and recommend initiatives to close them.

AI Agents identify performance gaps using benchmarking data and recommend initiatives to close them. Workflow Recommendations: AI Agents analyze initiative states and provide approval recommendations for consideration.

Shibumi AI Agents are now available for all customers across the Asia Pacific region. To learn more about Shibumi AI Agents, visit https://shibumi.com.

About Shibumi

Shibumi helps organizations achieve the full potential of their strategic initiatives. Built for the strategic program and transformation needs of CIOs, CFOs, EPMOs, and operations executives, our solutions support the full inventory of program and initiative portfolios in any industry. Founded in 2012, 70+ Fortune 1000 companies and all 10 of the top advisory firms worldwide use Shibumi. Collectively across our client roster, we manage more than 50,000 initiatives to deliver $100+ billion of business value. Learn more at https://shibumi.com/ .

