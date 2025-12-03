Shield AI Expands into Space Domain through Partnership with Sedaro

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield AI and Sedaro today announced a strategic partnership to advance autonomous operations in orbit. The collaboration establishes Shield AI's Hivemind Pilot as Sedaro's preferred autonomy software for on-orbit demonstrations, extending the company's proven edge autonomy from air and sea into space.

Under the agreement, Shield AI will use the Sedaro Platform as its primary environment for developing, testing, and demonstrating Hivemind in space-relevant scenarios. The combination of Hivemind's battle-proven autonomy and Sedaro's high-fidelity simulation platform will accelerate the design, simulation, and validation of autonomous behaviors for orbital missions.

"The strategic partnership with Sedaro and its technology is a critical enabler of at-the-edge, in-orbit autonomy," said Christian Gutierrez, vice president of Hivemind Solutions at Shield AI. "Combining Hivemind Pilot with Sedaro's high-fidelity models and simulation environment will unlock multi-agent cognitive teaming for space applications and new mission capabilities for our customers."

This partnership marks Shield AI's deliberate expansion into the space domain, bringing the same resilient, edge-based autonomy that is redefining warfare to satellites delivering critical infrastructure and national defense capabilities. By integrating Hivemind with Sedaro's collaborative, edge deployable simulation architecture—trusted by the U.S. Space Force, Space Development Agency, NASA, and leading primes—Shield AI can rapidly iterate autonomous behaviors for proximity operations, swarm coordination, defensive counter-space, and cognitive battle management across constellations.

"At Sedaro, we make it easier, faster, and safer to design, simulate, and operate missions at scale," said Robbie Robertson, CEO and co-founder of Sedaro. "Integrating Shield AI's Hivemind autonomy brings that same agility to on-orbit systems, dramatically reducing time from concept to proven capability."

The companies will collaborate on deployment designs ranging from ground-based centric control to in-orbit cognitive capabilities, paving the way for scalable, autonomous spacecraft operations in contested and communications-limited environments.

About Shield AI

Founded in 2015, Shield AI is a venture-backed deep-tech company with the mission of protecting service members and civilians with intelligent systems. Its products include the V-BAT and X-BAT aircraft, Hivemind Enterprise, and the Hivemind Vision product lines. With nine offices and facilities across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific, Shield AI's technology actively supports operations worldwide. For more information, visit www.shield.ai. Follow Shield AI on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

Media contact: Lily Hinz; [email protected]

About Sedaro

Sedaro empowers decision-makers and warfighters to drive innovation, outpace emerging threats, and achieve mission success. The Sedaro Platform is a cloud-scalable enterprise capability that is purpose-built for space and defense, enabling integrated, high-fidelity simulation of complex systems at scale. For more information, visit www.sedaro.com and follow Sedaro on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Shield AI