Shield Compliance Expands Direct Integration with BT Government

Financial institutions now have enhanced, one-click access to cannabis sales data, improving risk management and regulatory compliance.

SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield Compliance, a market-leading compliance platform for cannabis banking, announced it has expanded its direct integration with BT Government's traceability system (formerly owned by BioTrack), used by states for tracking from seed-to-sale.

The integration with BT Government enables Shield's financial institution clients to seamlessly obtain valuable sales data from licensed cannabis operators with the following enhancements:

BT Government is a cannabis seed-to-sale inventory management software company established to manage BioTrack's government-facing operations.

Client authorization is provided by one-time sharing of the Unified Business Identifier (UBI), eliminating the need to create an API user.

Nightly sales data for both wholesale and retail licenses.

The ability for sales information to be provided and/or limited by a specific location for each license as necessary, providing more accurate deposit/trace sales validation.

"Financial institutions need accurate, timely, and verifiable sales data to confidently bank the cannabis industry," said Tony Repanich, President & CEO of Shield Compliance. "By expanding our integration with BT Government's traceability system, financial institutions can securely access critical sales information in Shield's compliance and analytics platform, reducing risk, streamlining compliance, and improving the overall efficiency of their programs."

"We are committed to helping the industry connect operational data with banking partners in the most secure and efficient way possible," said Moe Afaneh, General Manager of BT Government. "This improved integration allows both cannabis operators and financial institutions to make more informed decisions based on accurate real-time sales data, strengthening the overall ecosystem."

About Shield Compliance

Shield Compliance is a leading provider of compliance management solutions for financial institutions serving the legal cannabis industry. Shield empowers banks and credit unions to manage risk, streamline regulatory processes, and build scalable cannabis banking programs with confidence and efficiency. To learn more, visit www.shieldbanking.com.

About BT Government

BT Government is a cannabis seed-to-sale inventory management software company established to manage BioTrack's government-facing operations. Operating independently, BT Government delivers robust compliance and regulatory technology solutions to state partners, supporting the evolving needs of the cannabis industry. Through its strategic partnership with Metrc, BT Government ensures continuity for state programs while driving innovation in secure, scalable, and transparent cannabis tracking systems.

