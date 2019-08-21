Shield Diagnostics Appoints David Esposito to its Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield Diagnostics, an Andreessen Horowitz-backed biotechnology company tackling antibiotic resistance by bringing precision medicine to infectious disease, announced today that it has appointed David Esposito to its Board of Directors. Mr. Esposito is an experienced healthcare executive who has built and scaled multiple innovative healthcare companies with successful exits to strategic buyers.

"I am pleased to welcome David to our board of directors. His guidance, expertise and deep commitment to patient care will help strengthen Shield as we advance our mission of preventing antibiotic resistance with diagnostics," said Fred Turner, Shield Diagnostics CEO and Chairman.

Mr. Esposito is currently the CEO of ONL Therapeutics based in Ann Arbor. He is the former CEO of Armune BioScience where he led the development and commercialization of blood-based diagnostics to enable more personalized treatment for cancer. Armune BioScience was sold to Exact Sciences in 2017. Previously, Esposito was President of Phadia US Inc. (allergy and autoimmune diagnostics) and played a pivotal role in selling the business to Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2011.

Mr. Esposito is a combat veteran, led an infantry platoon with the 101st Airborne Division through several combat operations, and was recognized with a Bronze Star for combat action in Iraq in 1991. David earned his B.S. degree in Civil Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and his MBA from Syracuse University.

"I am honored to join the Shield Board of Directors," said Mr. Esposito. "Shield's technology of rapid molecular testing for antibiotic susceptibility provides an answer to the crisis of antibiotic resistance. It is one that will change the infectious disease space, and I am excited to help this innovative and talented team in this great mission."

About Shield

Shield Diagnostics is a life-sciences company with a vision of preventing antibiotic resistance from growing deadlier than cancer. With a mission to enable resistance-guided therapy, Shield Diagnostics is developing rapid molecular testing to target antibiotic use to the specific infection. Our first rapid molecular test, Target-NG, evaluates Gonorrhea infections for antibiotic susceptibility to ciprofloxacin, as a reflex to Gonorrhea, Chlamydia, and Trichomoniasis testing in our CLIA & CAP accredited laboratory in San Jose, CA. Currently, Shield Diagnostics is the one laboratory in the industry that offers a 24-hour turnaround time for gonorrhea reflex testing for antibiotic susceptibility to ciprofloxacin. For more information, visit https://shielddx.com/.

