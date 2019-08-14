Shield Diagnostics Receives College of American Pathology (CAP) Accreditation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield Diagnostics, an Andreessen Horowitz-backed biotechnology company tackling antibiotic resistance by bringing precision medicine to infectious disease, announced today that it has been awarded accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP).

"Receiving CAP accreditation is an important recognition of our laboratory. It means that our test results are meeting and exceeding industry standards for clinical laboratory testing," said Arthur Baca, M.D. Ph.D., Laboratory Director.

Shield Diagnostics' Chief Executive Officer, Fred Turner, upon learning of the laboratory's accreditation, said: "We are proud of our diligent and experienced clinical lab team. Their meticulous work ensures that we maintain the highest standards of excellence in laboratory practices. By providing accurate and rapid test results for the susceptibility of pathogens to less potent antibiotics, we hope to end the abuse of our last defense antibiotics."

During the CAP accreditation process, inspectors perform an on-site inspection and examine the laboratory's records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

About Shield Diagnostics

Shield Diagnostics is a biotechnology company with a vision of preventing antibiotic resistance from growing deadlier than cancer. With a mission to enable resistance-guided therapy, Shield Diagnostics is developing rapid molecular testing to target antibiotic use to the specific infection. Our first rapid molecular test, Target-NG, evaluates gonorrhea infections for antibiotic susceptibility to ciprofloxacin, as a reflex to gonorrhea, chlamydia, and trichomoniasis testing in our CLIA & CAP accredited laboratory in San Jose, CA. Currently, Shield Diagnostics is the only laboratory in the industry that offers a gonorrhea reflex test for antibiotic susceptibility to ciprofloxacin. For more information, visit https://shielddx.com/.

