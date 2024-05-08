SHIELD Named Winner in Global InfoSec Awards as well as Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

SHIELD receives awards in multiple categories including

"Account Takeover Protection", "Fraud Protection/Prevention",

"Best AI Threat Detection", and more



SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHIELD, the device-first risk AI platform, announced today that it has been named the winner in multiple categories under the Global Infosec Awards from Cyber Defence Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, as well as the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards from Cybersecurity Insiders, the most comprehensive source for cybersecurity in the US.

Under the Global Infosec Awards, SHIELD has received these awards:

Most innovative: Account Takeover Protection

Editor's choice: Fraud Prevention

SHIELD won the following categories under the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards:

Best AI Threat Detection

Threat Intelligence

Fraud Protection/Prevention

Mobile Risk AI Platform

SHIELD's Device-First Risk AI platform is powered by cutting-edge device fingerprinting and the latest in AI & machine learning algorithms. It accurately identifies the root of fraud - the physical device behind fake accounts - and analyzes thousands of device, network, and behavioral data points to provide actionable risk intelligence in real time, stopping account takeovers, fake reviews, location spoofing, identity fraud, referral & promo abuse, payment fraud, and more.

Businesses from all over the world - from the United States to Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East - use SHIELD as a first line of defense against fraud threats.

"We're proud that our Device-First Risk AI platform has been recognized by both our clients and industry experts for its effectiveness and innovation in empowering businesses to stop fraud, build trust, and drive growth," said Justin Lie, CEO at SHIELD.

"SHIELD embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

"We congratulate SHIELD on being recognized as an award winner of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organized the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Your achievement reflects outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity."

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a device-first, risk AI platform that helps digital businesses worldwide eliminate fake accounts and stop all fraudulent activity.

SHIELD identifies the root of fraud with the global standard for device identification (SHIELD Device ID) and actionable risk intelligence, empowering businesses to stay ahead of new and unknown fraud threats.

We are trusted by global unicorns like inDrive, Alibaba, Swiggy, Meesho, TrueMoney, and more. With offices in San Francisco, Miami, London, Berlin, Jakarta, Bengaluru, Beijing, and Singapore, we are rapidly achieving our mission - eliminating unfairness to enable trust for the world.

For more information, visit shield.com.

