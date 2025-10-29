Shield of Odin and Bespoke Concierge MD Unite to Bring Veteran Medicine and Elite Concierge Healthcare Nationwide

The partnership merges Shield of Odin's veteran medical expertise with Bespoke Concierge MD's nationwide physician network—creating a unified care model that serves veterans, executives, and global clients with precision and compassion.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield of Odin, a premier veteran-focused medical and disability support organization, announced a strategic partnership withBespoke Concierge MD, a national leader in luxury concierge and precision medicine. This partnership will allow veterans, executives, and global clients alike to access an integrated network of services—combining Shield of Odin's expertise in Nexus Letters, Disability Benefits Questionnaires (DBQs), and Independent Medical Evaluations (IMEs) with Bespoke Concierge MD's nationwide physician team and high-touch medical programs spanning preventive, functional, and performance medicine.

"Our mission has always been to bring white-glove medical support to those who served," said Ryan L Hawley, Founder and CEO of Shield of Odin. "By partnering with Bespoke Concierge MD, we're integrating world-class concierge medicine with our veteran-focused model. This partnership allows us to elevate care standards for both veterans and civilians—offering precision, compassion, and accessibility that few systems can match."

Under this collaboration, Shield of Odin's licensed network of nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and medical directors will coordinate closely with Bespoke Concierge MD's nationwide physician team to offer:

Veteran medical documentation and advocacy , including Nexus Letters, DBQs, vocational assessments, and Independent Medical Evaluations to support VA disability claims.

, including Nexus Letters, DBQs, vocational assessments, and Independent Medical Evaluations to support VA disability claims. Executive and concierge care programs , including 24/7 direct physician access, functional medicine consultations, advanced diagnostics, hormone and peptide optimization, and comprehensive health management.

, including 24/7 direct physician access, functional medicine consultations, advanced diagnostics, hormone and peptide optimization, and comprehensive health management. Protective medical detail and travel medicine , providing medical oversight for clients operating in high-risk or remote locations worldwide.

, providing medical oversight for clients operating in high-risk or remote locations worldwide. Corporate and organizational wellness programs, integrating preventive medicine, mental health optimization, and high-performance healthcare for employees and leadership teams.

The partnership aims to redefine how veterans and high-performing professionals experience medicine—bridging the gap between traditional healthcare systems, telemedicine innovation, and high-access personalized care. Veterans seeking white-glove, personalized assistance with disability claims—or those interested in elite concierge healthcare services —can learn more and connect with the team at www.shieldofodin.com.

At the heart of Bespoke Concierge MD is Dr. Zaid Fadul, MD, FS, FAAFP, a distinguished physician and healthcare leader whose career spans Family Medicine, Addiction Medicine, Aerospace Medicine, and Occupational Health. In addition to his civilian roles, Dr. Fadul proudly serves as a Flight Surgeon with the U.S. Air Force Reserve, assigned to the 304th Rescue Squadron. There, he performs flight clearances and physicals for special operations personnel, focusing on operational readiness, occupational health, and wilderness medicine.

"Our collaboration with Shield of Odin exemplifies how two mission-driven organizations can close the gap between military and civilian medicine," said Dr. Zaid Fadul, CEO of Bespoke Concierge MD. "Drawing on my experience as a military flight surgeon and operational physician, we're creating a system where accessibility, integrity, and excellence define the patient experience—whether the client is a veteran navigating VA claims or a global executive seeking elite care."

About Shield of Odin

Shield of Odin is a veteran-focused healthcare organization specializing in medical documentation, advocacy, and evidence-based support for disability claims. Its licensed network provides Nexus Letters, DBQs, vocational assessments, and IMEs with a mission to empower veterans through credible, compassionate, and high-standard medical evaluations.

Learn more at www.shieldofodin.com.

About Bespoke Concierge MD

Bespoke Concierge MD is a premier nationwide medical group providing high-touch concierge care, executive health management, and functional medicine programs. Led by CEO Dr. Zaid Fadul, Bespoke's mission is to deliver precision-driven, relationship-centered healthcare that empowers patients to optimize performance, prevent disease, and thrive.

Learn more at www.bespokeconciergemd.com.

