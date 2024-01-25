Shield Screening Achieves Background Screening Credentialing Council Re-accreditation

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA®) Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC) announced today that Shield Screening has successfully demonstrated continued compliance with the Background Screening Organization Accreditation Program (BSOAP) and is recognized as BSCC-Accredited.

"At Shield Screening, we are thrilled to announce the renewal of our accreditation with the Professional Background Screening Association," said Tom Ellis, Executive Vice President of Protection Services for Shield Screening. "We are dedicated to delivering services that are not only crafted with over 100 years of combined industry expertise but also rigorously validated by our continuous compliance with PBSA standards. This reaccreditation reinforces our promise to provide our clients with only the most accurate and compliant background screening solutions, empowering them to make informed and secure hiring decisions."

Each year, U.S. employers, organizations and governmental agencies request millions of consumer reports to assist with critical business decisions involving background screening. Background screening reports, which are categorized as consumer reports, are currently regulated at both the federal and state level.

Since its inception, PBSA has maintained that there is a strong need for a singular, cohesive industry standard and, therefore, created the BSOAP. Governed by a strict professional standard of specified requirements and measurements, the BSOAP is becoming a widely recognized seal of achievement that brings national recognition to background screening organizations (also referred to as Consumer Reporting Agencies). This recognition will stand as the industry "seal," representing a background screening organization's commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement.

"Shield Screening upholds the highest standards of compliance in the background screening industry, and we ensure this by having all our tenured employees earn individual PBSA basic certifications," continued Ellis. "Our compliance and tenured criminal specialists go a step further by acquiring individual PBSA advanced certifications. This commitment to professional development and adherence to industry best practices is at the core of our operations, guaranteeing our clients the most reliable and accurate screening services."

The BSCC oversees the application process and is the governing accreditation body that validates the background screening organizations seeking accreditation meet or exceed a measurable standard of competence. To become accredited, consumer reporting agencies must pass a rigorous onsite audit, conducted by an independent auditing firm, of its policies and procedures as they relate to six critical areas: consumer protection, legal compliance, client education, product standards, service standards, and general business practices.

Any U.S.-based employment screening organization is eligible to apply for accreditation. A copy of the standard, the policies and procedures, and measurements is available at www.thepbsa.org.

About Shield Screening

Shield Screening is a leading full-service employment screening company with more than 50 years of combined experience in the employment verification industry. Shield Screening specializes in providing quality and dynamic background screening solutions to meet the demands of today's job market. The company provides a hands-on and creative approach to ensure that its clients receive customized and compliant screening services tailored to their unique requirements, enabling them to hire and maintain highly qualified employees with confidence.

About PBSA®

Founded in 2003 as a not-for-profit trade association, the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) represents the interests of more than 900 member companies around the world that offer tenant, employment and background screening. PBSA provides relevant programs and training aimed at empowering members to better serve clients and maintain standards of excellence in the background screening industry and presents a unified voice in the development of national, state and local regulations. For more information, visit www.thepbsa.org.

