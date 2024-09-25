ShieldCRS Insider Threat Protection Platform Showcased at 2024 National Cyber Summit

Newly launched platform enables organizations to detect, investigate and neutralize insider threats with unmatched speed and precision

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemi Data Management Inc. , a leading provider of holistic insider threat protection, today announced it will showcase its newly launched ShieldCRS platform September 24-26 at the 2024 National Cyber Summit (NCS) held in the South Hall of the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Exhibiting in booth #721, Alchemi serves as one of this year's NCS platinum sponsors, highlighting its ShieldCRS platform that offers comprehensive insider threat protection through a unique combination of detection, isolation and file remediation within one solution. ShieldCRS safeguards against ransomware, IP theft and digital sabotage while also ensuring data resilience for regulatory compliance. It fortifies core assets from within, transforming vulnerability into reliability for today's enterprises.

With general availability of ShieldCRS announced earlier this month, the NCS event stands as a milestone debut for the platform, serving as a key industry venue to illustrate the platform's position as a game changing solution for insider threat protection and resilience. Its agentless system and location within the network enable opportunities for resilience never before available. Additionally, ShieldCRS enables organizations to meet demanding compliance requirements, including the U.S. Department of Defense's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) that's aligned with security requirements for the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

The unique foundational capabilities within the ShieldCRS platform include:

Detection – Using a powerful combination of behavior analytics and artificial intelligence to that help distinguish between normal behavior and malicious activity

– Using a powerful combination of behavior analytics and artificial intelligence to that help distinguish between normal behavior and malicious activity Isolation – The source of an attack is isolated while the organization continues to operate

– The source of an attack is isolated while the organization continues to operate Remediation – All affected files are quickly and simply restored to their pre-attack state

Additional capabilities include:

Audit/Accountability – Automated reporting streamlines regulatory adherence, saving time and reducing errors

– Automated reporting streamlines regulatory adherence, saving time and reducing errors High Availability – Automatic failover ensures access to files are available to users regardless of network or storage system failures

– Automatic failover ensures access to files are available to users regardless of network or storage system failures Risk Management – Enables the implementation of frameworks and controls to mitigate insider threats

– Enables the implementation of frameworks and controls to mitigate insider threats Redundancy – Multiple copies of an organization's data is placed across multiple targets to ensure if one copy fails, data remains accessible in real time

"Regardless of whether insider threats are spawned by malice or mistake, the results can be devastating unless an enterprise is equipped with the ability to immediately isolate a threat and return systems to a pre-attack stake within hours instead of days or months," said Rob Sims, founder and CTO at Alchemi Data Management. "Without that ability, an organization can find itself in the midst of interrupted operations and compliance nightmares – as seen all too often in today's news headlines. We're pleased to participate in this year's National Cyber Summit in Huntsville, as it's a particularly fitting venue to place a spotlight on the unique all-in-one insider threat protections that ShieldCRS offers."

The 15th annual National Cyber Summit is one of the nation's most innovative cyber security-technology events, offering unique educational, collaborative and workforce development opportunities for industry visionaries and rising leaders. The Summit attracts both government and commercial participants, including healthcare, automotive and energy industries, academia, genetic research and high technology. The event is hosted by the North Alabama Chapter of the Information Systems Security Association (NAC-ISSA), Cyber Huntsville Corporation (CHC), Auburn University Research, and University of Alabama in Huntsville.

For more information on the 2024 National Cyber Summit, visit https://www.nationalcybersummit.com/Sponsors-Exhibitors/2024-Sponsors .

For more information on the ShieldCRS platform, visit www.shieldcrs.com .

For information on Alchemi's recent strategic partnership with Phoenix Data Corporation to offer ShieldCRS to federal and state government sectors, visit www.linkedin.com/company/phoenix-intelligent-information-group .

About Alchemi Data Management

Alchemi Data Management Inc. provides holistic insider threat protection through its powerful ShieldCRS platform that identifies, isolates and remediates threats such as ransomware, IP theft and other digital sabotage. With attacks on a continual upswing and the related costs soaring, ShieldCRS was purpose-built to go after all forms of insider threats, harnessing its unique location within the network to go beyond security by also providing the data resilience and intelligence needed to achieve regulatory compliance. Founded in 2020, Alchemi Data Management is headquartered in Friday Harbor, Washington. Visit www.alchemi-data.com and www.shieldCRS.com .

