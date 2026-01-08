Shields Business Solutions Expands into Central Pennsylvania with New Facility

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shields Business Solutions, the largest independent Cash-In-Transit (CIT) provider and a leading ATM/ITM technology partner in the tri-state region, is expanding into central Pennsylvania with the opening of a new operations facility.

This milestone builds on Shields' 55-year legacy of secure, reliable, and customer-focused performance. With a 99% delivery rate—far exceeding national armored carriers—Shields continues to set the standard for accuracy, safety, and service excellence.

Shields is also celebrating 25 years as an NCR Channel Partner, providing advanced ATM/ITM hardware, software, and service solutions that modernize the self-service experience. In addition to its CIT and ATM/ITM expertise, Shields delivers comprehensive cash management and smart safe solutions for retail, healthcare, non-profit, and government organizations.

The new facility positions Shields to better support the rapidly growing financial and commercial corridors surrounding Harrisburg, including Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, Lancaster, York, and Perry counties. Centrally located within Pennsylvania's transportation network, the Harrisburg region offers fast access to major roadways such as I-81, I-83, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, enabling Shields to shorten transit times and strengthen service coverage across the state.

Shields is a trusted CIT partner for financial institutions, retail businesses, government, and health organizations providing secure, efficient cash management that reduces operational costs and protects critical assets. By streamlining cash handling and transportation, Shields frees its customer to focus on business growth—while delivering the peace of mind that comes from seasoned industry experts. With decades of experience, Shields understands the need for accuracy, safety, and timeliness and simplifies cash processes so your staff can stay focused on serving customers and driving performance.

"Shields Business Solutions is a trusted partner who delivers on their promises. Since partnering with SBS, our cash logistics and ATM replenishment processes have become seamless. They are always on time, their routes are efficient, and their customer service is extremely responsive. They consistently go above and beyond, bringing creativity, reliability, and genuine care to our business needs. We truly value this partnership and look forward to continuing our collaboration," said Kristine Good, VP Retail Operations, Ephrata National Bank.

"Our move into central Pennsylvania allows us to bring Shields' best-in-class service model to financial institutions and businesses that value reliability, transparency, and personalized support," said Mark McGrath, President. "For more than five decades, we've taken pride in doing things the right way. This expansion reflects customer demand and our commitment to investing in the communities we serve."

The new central Pennsylvania operation will support:

Expanded CIT Routes: Increased capacity and reduced transit times for clients throughout the Harrisburg metropolitan area and surrounding counties.

Increased capacity and reduced transit times for clients throughout the Harrisburg metropolitan area and surrounding counties. Enhanced ATM/ITM Service Coverage: Faster response times and on-site support for NCR self-service technology.

Faster response times and on-site support for NCR self-service technology. Local Hiring & Economic Impact: New jobs in operations, service, and logistics.

Founded in 1970, Shields Business Solutions is the premier provider of CIT, cash management, and ATM/ITM solutions, serving clients across the tri-state region and beyond.

For more information about Shields Business Solutions and its services, please visit www.shieldsbusinesssolutions.com.

SOURCE Shields Business Solutions