Shifamed Announces $15.5M Series A Financing

Supira Medical is focused on the development of a next generation percutaneous ventricular assist device (pVAD) for use in high-risk patients undergoing interventional procedures. The team is led by Jean Orth, appointed to CEO of Supira in December 2017, with the company located in Shifamed's state-of-the-art facility in Silicon Valley.

"I am delighted Jean will lead the Supira team and spearhead the company's early development efforts. The closing of this significant round of early-stage financing is a testimony to the large, unmet clinical need Supira's technology will address," commented Amr Salahieh, Founder of Shifamed and Chairman of Supira. "Jean's 25+ years of cardiology-centric medical device experience, which includes her previous role as Executive VP of Business Development at Shifamed, makes her an ideal fit for Supira at this important time."

Since its inception in 2009, Shifamed has successfully incubated and sold three portfolio companies with an additional three companies funded and in development. Shifamed's legacy portfolio companies include Maya Medical (acquired by Covidien), Kalila Medical (acquired by Abbott/Terumo), and most recently Apama Medical (acquired by Boston Scientific).

Shifamed's current portfolio consists of Atia Vision developing a next generation of accommodating intraocular lens, NuVera Medical developing a novel imaging platform for use during complex cardiovascular interventions, and its most recent addition Supira Medical.

