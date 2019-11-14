SHIFT Accelerates Momentum Behind New Client Wins

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SHIFT Communications, an integrated communications agency, today announced a surge in growth adding more than a dozen names to its roster of industry-disrupting clients in health technology, fintech, B2B and consumer in the past six months. Notable client wins include Claroty, Aiforia and Self. The momentum comes amid a new chapter for the agency, which recently announced Rick Murray as managing partner.

"SHIFT continues to be at the forefront of what's next. We're helping clients disrupt their sectors by connecting them with their key audiences where and when it counts most," Murray said. "These recent client wins represent the beginning of a new chapter at SHIFT, and I couldn't be more excited for what we bring to our game-changing client base nationwide."

SHIFT's healthcare practice is leading the agency's growth having recently signed an Agency of Record agreement with Aiforia, a first-in-class, versatile cloud-based platform that increases the speed and accuracy of analyzing images for researchers and healthcare professionals. Aiforia assists with the global challenge of an increased demand for image-based diagnostics by providing a scalable solution, is based in Helsinki, Finland, and is rapidly expanding in the U.S. market.

SHIFT's award-winning B2B practice just entered a new partnership with Claroty, a global leader in industrial cybersecurity which recently launched several enhancements to Continuous Threat Detection (CTD), its award-winning operational technology security solution. The latest release of CTD now enables enterprises to discover and monitor their Internet of Things (IoT) devices and provides customers with greater network visibility.

SHIFT's B2B practice also added an additional partner to its New York office: Self, a leading fintech startup with a mission to help people build credit – particularly those who are new to credit or who might not have access to traditional financial products.

In San Francisco, SHIFT's resurgence has seen a steady increase of new technology clients to its portfolio from range of diverse sectors including cryptocurrency, connected workplace, business intelligence and coding education. SHIFT helps innovative companies craft a strong point of view and connects then with their key audiences through all paid, owned, earned and social channels. To support its growing portfolio, SHIFT continues to hire and recruit top talent interested in B2B and B2C technology.

SHIFT, which has offices in Boston, New York and San Francisco, was an early champion of the integration of digital and social media in public relations, and continues to pioneer the application of data to the art and science of storytelling. The agency is known and trusted for differentiating content development, thought leadership platforms, crisis communications, and soup-to-nuts social media management. To learn more about the company please visit: https://www.shiftcomm.com/

About SHIFT Communications

SHIFT Communications is an award-winning integrated communications firm that helps companies who want to shape the future succeed. Our clients include globally-renowned brands and emerging category disruptors. Our offices in Boston, San Francisco and New York are home to 120 of the industry's best marketers, communicators, creatives and more. Established in 2003, SHIFT is an AVENIR GLOBAL company. For more information on SHIFT's data-driven approach to marketing and public relations visit http://www.shiftcomm.com/.

About AVENIR GLOBAL

AVENIR GLOBAL is a Montreal-based holding and management company with an active operations mindset and a hands-on approach to all its investments. With 760 staff and offices in 21 locations across Canada, the U.S. and in Europe, it is among the top 25 largest communication firms in the world. In Canada, AVENIR GLOBAL owns NATIONAL Public Relations, the country's leading public relations firm, servicing clients across a wide range of sectors, which includes NATIONAL Capital Markets, the industry's foremost investor relations and financial services practice. In the United States, AVENIR GLOBAL owns SHIFT Communications, a data-driven integrated communications agency; and the public relations and communication company Padilla, which includes the brand consultancy Joe Smith, the food and nutrition experts at FoodMinds and the research authorities at SMS Research Advisors. The AVENIR GLOBAL network also includes healthcare specialists AXON Communications, with offices in Toronto, the U.S, the U.K. and Europe and Madano, a strategic communications consultancy based in London. AVENIR GLOBAL is owned by RES PUBLICA Consulting Group.

