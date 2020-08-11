SHIFT Adds Clients Across B2B, Tech, Consumer and Healthcare Practices

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SHIFT Communications, an integrated communications agency that helps companies break through and thrive, has added more than 20 new clients since March. Amid the pandemic's challenging business landscape, companies including GoHealth, Lynx Software, MediaAlpha, Plex Systems and TELUS International have turned to SHIFT to help them connect with the people who matter most to their success with performance-driven PR and marketing campaigns.

"Despite the disruption and uncertainty brought on by COVID-19, we've begun to see a slowly growing stream of businesses wanting to re-energize and reinvest in their communications programs," said Rick Murray, managing partner, SHIFT Communications. "This is really encouraging and cause for cautious optimism that the recovery is taking hold. Our clients are starting to think about the future, and we're happy to be there with them."

SHIFT's B2B technology practice added both globally renowned businesses and emerging category disruptors to its roster. Among its new Agency of Record agreements are leading enterprise scheduling platform Doodle, next-gen wireless charging industry leader Energous, email security company GreatHorn, trade finance platform Marco Capital, adtech leader MediaAlpha and smart manufacturing innovator Plex Systems. Lynx Software, which helps business create, certify and deploy mission critical edge platforms, global customer experience and digital IT solutions provider TELUS International and Tenstorrent, which is enabling a new era in AI with its breakthrough processor hardware and software, have also become SHIFT clients.

SHIFT's Consumer and Healthcare practices recorded wins as well. GoHealth, a leading health insurance marketplace and destination for selecting Medicare plans, signed on with SHIFT to raise awareness of its mission to improve access to healthcare in America and how it aims to simplify the Medicare process. The agency also landed Healthify, a company that works with payers and providers to create social determinants of health infrastructures to build a world where no one's health is hindered by their need.

SHIFT helps innovative companies craft a strong point of view and connect with their key audiences through all paid, owned, earned and social channels. The agency has a proud, 20-year history of communications firsts and was an early champion of the integration of digital and social media in public relations. Today, SHIFT continues to build integrated communications programs that are Informed by Data, Crafted with Passion and Distributed with Precision.

About SHIFT Communications

SHIFT is an integrated communications firm that operates at the nexus of art and science to help brands break through and thrive. We leverage data and analytics to engineer the who, what, when, where and how behind programs. We harness deep human insights, empathy and expertise to craft compelling narratives and campaigns that connect on a personal level, and then use advanced targeting to get them in front of the people who matter most. Established in 2003, SHIFT is an AVENIR GLOBAL company representing global brands and emerging category disruptors in the technology, b2b, healthcare and consumer sectors. Learn more at www.shiftcomm.com/.

