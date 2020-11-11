Shift Adds Finance, Automotive Operations Veterans to Management Team to Support Rapid Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift (NASDAQ: SFT), a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, today announced the appointment of Blima Tuller as the company's Controller and Senior Vice President (SVP) of Accounting, as well as Tim Brauer as Vice President (VP) of Fixed Operations, responsible for reconditioning operations.

In this newly created role, Tuller is leading Shift's accounting function and will be working to strengthen its public company capabilities. She has over two decades of experience leading finance and accounting operations at public companies, including most recently serving as Chief Accounting Officer (CAO) at Magnite, a NASDAQ-listed adtech company, and prior to that as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of LBI Media. She joins CFO Cindy Hanford in building out Shift's financial expertise on the management team.

Brauer, when he begins his new role as VP of Fixed Operations, will oversee the operations of all regional automotive centers (known to the company as "Hubs") including the reconditioning and processing of vehicles. He brings 15 years of automotive operational leadership, including a long tenure at CarMax, where he most recently served as Regional SVP of Service Operations. He joins recently appointed Chief Revenue Officer Mark McCollum in bolstering the company's automotive expertise. He begins on November 16.

"In the last year-plus, Shift has rounded out an incredibly well poised management team," said Toby Russell, Shift's co-founder and co-chief executive. "We are doubling down on this commitment to world class leadership by adding these executives to our Finance and Operations teams, both of whom come to us with extensive and valuable experience in their respective fields."

About Shift

Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift's mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information please visit www.shift.com.

