Shift Announces Giveaway to Win Free Car

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based used car marketplace Shift today announced it officially launched a sweepstakes to win a free car.

Residents of California and Oregon may enter to win a Shift car worth up to $20,000 or apply that amount towards any vehicle in the company's inventory. The promotion is an effort to give back to the regions in which Shift operates for their support during the last year.

"As the year comes to an end, we want to show our appreciation to these communities for their continued support," said Shift Co-CEO Toby Russell. "We're excited about what 2020 holds and are thrilled to ring in the new year by providing a member of our community with a new car."

The sweepstakes is open to all adult residents 18 and older of California and Oregon, and will formally open at 12:01 am PST on 12/20/2019 and will close at 11:59 PM PST on 1/31/2020. No purchase necessary to enter.

About Shift

Shift (Shift Technologies Inc) is an e-commerce platform on a mission to make car-buying convenient, fair, and accessible for everyone. With algorithm-based pricing, instant quotes and at-home appointments, the online marketplace is committed to putting buyers and sellers back in the driver's seat. It is backed by investors including Lithia Motors, Alliance Ventures, BMW iVentures, Goldman Sachs Investment Partners (GSIP), G2VP, DCM, Threshold Ventures, and Highland Capital.

