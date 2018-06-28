There were 376 applications submitted and only 56 dispensary licenses awarded. Of all the applicants, Shift had the top five scores. Dispensaries will be distributed across the state into four districts and over the next few years the Ohio medical cannabis market has the potential to reach $400 million in retail sales.

The state of Ohio permits the use of cannabis in oils, edibles and tinctures. While the law does allow vaping, it prohibits smokable cannabis. The state has set a September 8th deadline to have a fully operational market and physicians are expected to begin registering patients for the program in July.

"I am very proud of the Shift team's efforts in Ohio. As the value of doing business in a limited license state has increased, so has the complexity and competition for winning those licenses. This win is a great example of our ability to succeed in increasingly competitive and evolving legal cannabis markets." - Edwin Fowler, President Shift Cannabis

Shift's continued success in winning licenses in ever competitive markets, including limited license states such as Ohio, demonstrates our ability to lead commercial expansion nationally.

This is a great next step in Shift's continued growth as we work to expand our footprint in every legal market.

Shift Cannabis - Founded in 2010 - #GenuineCannabis

For more information: Kate Dwyer Director Marketing at (617) 852-8238 or kate@shiftcannabis.com - www.shiftcannabis.com



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shift-cannabis-succeeds-in-ohio-applications-300671832.html

SOURCE Shift Cannabis

Related Links

http://shiftcannabis.com

