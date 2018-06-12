SHIFT Communications Names Matthew Raven as Vice President

BOSTON, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SHIFT Communications, an integrated communications firm, is pleased to announce the hire of Matthew Raven as Vice President, effective immediately. Raven will lead SHIFT's Marketing Technology practice, working directly with account teams to offer data-driven communications solutions that achieve measurable results.

"SHIFT's ability to fuse data science, creative services and earned strategy in a truly integrated fashion is such a unique differentiator," said Raven. "I'm excited to join this talented team and bring effective, measurable communications strategies to our clients and the industry."

Raven comes to SHIFT from Terakeet, a Syracuse, NY-based provider of digital marketing technology and managed services. At Terakeet, Raven led a marketing team that grew to nearly 90 and he was responsible for a $10M portfolio of clients across B2B/B2C categories, including CPG, healthcare, lifestyle, finance, travel, luxury goods. Raven has considerable experience across digital PR strategy and business development.

"We're thrilled to have Matt join our team," said Amy Lyons, Managing Partner, SHIFT Communications. "Matt has a proven track record for fueling strategic growth in a fast-growing company. We are confident he will be a great addition to our agency, helping expand SHIFT's data-driven services and offerings."

SHIFT's innovative Marketing Technology offerings include digital advertising strategy, predictive analytics, paid media amplification, audits and optimization (SEO, web, social media), and much more. Currently, SHIFT utilizes these offerings for a diverse client portfolio, which includes a mix of B2B and B2B brands such as Citrix, GoDaddy and Slimming World.

About SHIFT Communications

SHIFT Communications is an award-winning integrated communications firm that represents some of the best-known enterprise and consumer brands, including Citrix, Demandbase, McDonald's, The Rockport Group, Red Hat, and RSA Conference. SHIFT Communications' 120+ employees are located in the Boston, San Francisco, New York and Austin metros. Established in 2003, SHIFT is an AVENIR GLOBAL company. For more information on SHIFT's data-driven approach to marketing and public relations visit http://www.shiftcomm.com/.

About AVENIR GLOBAL

AVENIR GLOBAL is a Montreal-based holding and management company with an active operations mindset and a hands-on approach to all its investments. With 550 staff and 17 offices in Canada, the U.S. and in Europe, it is considered one of the 25 most important public relations firms in the world. In Canada, AVENIR GLOBAL owns NATIONAL Public Relations, the country's leading public relations firm, servicing clients across a wide range of sectors, with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Saint John, Halifax and St. John's, and NATIONAL Equicom, the industry's foremost investor relations and financial services practice with offices in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary. The AVENIR GLOBAL network also includes healthcare specialists AXON Communications, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Copenhagen and Zug (Switzerland); Madano, a strategic communications consultancy based in London; and SHIFT Communications, an integrated communications firm with offices in Boston, San Francisco, New York and Austin.

