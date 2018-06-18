SHIFT Communications Receives 8 Bell Ringer Awards

BOSTON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SHIFT Communications, an integrated communications firm, is proud to announce that it received 8 awards at the 50th Annual Bell Ringer Awards Gala at the State Room in Boston on June 13th. Sponsored by The Publicity Club of New England, the region's venerable networking and education organization for public relations and communications professionals, the Bell Ringer Awards honor superior work completed by PR and communications professionals across New England.

The Publicity Club of New England recognizes SHIFT for excellence in client campaigns.

Amongst the awards received, SHIFT earned a Gold Bell for a successful regional feature placement for Digital Reasoning which helped fuel the national fight against child trafficking. The firm also won a Gold Bell for its cause marketing campaign on behalf of EverQuote, which aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving. The EverQuote campaign was also a finalist for a Super Bell award, which honors the best-of-the-best campaigns in our region.

"We are thrilled to be recognized yet again by the Publicity Club of New England alongside our peers," said Amy Lyons, Managing Partner, SHIFT Communications. "We are proud of our teams and congratulate them on the validation of their hard work. Thank you to our clients for continuing to allow us to take bold approaches to your integrated communications strategies."

SHIFT's 8 Bell Ringer Awards include:

Gold Bell – Cause Marketing for "The Road to End Distracted Driving" for EverQuote

Gold Bell – Regional or Local Publication Placement for Local Publication, "Big Story: How Digital Reasoning Used Local Media to Fuel the National Fight Against Child Trafficking" for Digital Reasoning

Silver Bell – B-to-B Publicity Campaign for "Sparking Consumer Debates to Drive Business Opportunities" for Limelight

Bronze Bell – National Publication Placement for "Upping the Ante: USA Today Crowns Foxwoods Resort Casino a Winner" for Foxwoods

Bronze Bell – Bylined Article for "Influencing Business in a Politically-Charged Climate" for Benefitfocus

Merit Bell – On a Shoestring Campaign for "Data-Driven Pitching Reigns Supreme: Putting Blink Home Security on the Map" for Blink

Merit Bell – Consumer Launch Campaign for "Char-Broil Takes the Lead with SmartChef" for Char-Broil

Additionally, SHIFT Account Director, Julie Staadecker, was honored with the 2018 Ringer Award, given to New England's Mid-Level Practitioner of the Year. Staadecker joined SHIFT six years ago to help launch and expand the firm's consumer practice. Staadecker currently manages a multi-million-dollar revenue portfolio with a roster of strategic consumer brands such as Foxwoods Resort Casino, Hood, McDonald's and Simon Premium Outlets.

"Julie Staadecker represents the epitome of reliability and professionalism. Her unwavering dedication to the Foxwoods Resort Casino account and her use of a properly-orchestrated team approach continues to produce significant, quantifiable results that positively affect our brand awareness and image. Julie's ability to produce successful, high-level PR campaigns for a resort of our size and scope is a tribute to her management skills, proficiency and knowledge of her craft." – Adam Jalbert, Public Relations Manager, Foxwoods Resort Casino

About SHIFT Communications

SHIFT Communications is an award-winning integrated communications firm that represents some of the best-known enterprise and consumer brands, including Citrix, Demandbase, McDonald's, The Rockport Group, Red Hat, and RSA Conference. SHIFT Communications' 120+ employees are located in the Boston, San Francisco, New York and Austin metros. Established in 2003, SHIFT is an AVENIR GLOBAL company. For more information on SHIFT's data-driven approach to marketing and public relations visit http://www.shiftcomm.com/.

About AVENIR GLOBAL

AVENIR GLOBAL is a Montreal-based holding and management company with an active operations mindset and a hands-on approach to all its investments. With 550 staff and 17 offices in Canada, the U.S. and in Europe, it is considered one of the 25 most important public relations firms in the world. In Canada, AVENIR GLOBAL owns NATIONAL Public Relations, the country's leading public relations firm, servicing clients across a wide range of sectors, with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Saint John, Halifax and St. John's, and NATIONAL Equicom, the industry's foremost investor relations and financial services practice with offices in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary. The AVENIR GLOBAL network also includes healthcare specialists AXON Communications, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Copenhagen and Zug (Switzerland); Madano, a strategic communications consultancy based in London; and SHIFT Communications, an integrated communications firm with offices in Boston, San Francisco, New York and Austin.

